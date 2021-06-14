Is there a disease that prevents receiving the vaccine against covid-19?

The use of the vaccine in patients with chronic diseases 2:36
(CNN Spanish) – Dr. Elmer Huerta returns with new episodes of our podcast and from today, every Monday we will answer questions from the audience. In this episode, we answer a variety of questions about vaccines.
Among them, allergies and vaccines, diseases that could prevent receiving the antigen, the combination of doses of different vaccines, among others.
You can listen to this episode on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform or read the transcript below.
Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus. Information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.
Today we will answer some questions that we have been asked on our Twitter account @DrHuerta.
Dozens of listeners ask if it is possible to receive doses of different vaccines
For example, some say they were vaccinated with Sinovac, Sinopharm, Cansino, AstraZeneca, the Sputnik V vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson, and they want to know if they can now be vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna.
This is our answer:
As we heard in the May 19 and June 2 episodes, the only published scientific studies on combination vaccines are those that have been done with the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines. British, Spanish and German studies have shown that these two vaccines can be combined.
With respect to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, while the CDC in the United States considers that they are not interchangeable, Canada is the country that does. That is, in Canada, you can start with one and end with the other.
With regard to the combination of the other vaccines, there are no scientific studies that have studied the safety of their combination, so unfortunately we cannot give any advice and the person who does it must do so at their own risk.
Another large group of questions is the one referring to allergies
Many people with allergies to various medications, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), penicillin, sulfa drugs, X-ray contrast substances, antibiotics, etc .; or who have allergies to different types of foods, such as shellfish, pork, fish, etc., wonder if they should be vaccinated.
This is our answer:
It is convenient to remember that the allergy alert related to vaccines began in December 2020, when the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines began to be used in the United States. Some vaccinated people had severe cases of anaphylaxis (which is the most severe form of allergy) immediately after being vaccinated.
After reviewing the cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people with allergies to oral medications be vaccinated, unless they have had serious allergic reactions related to a vaccine or injectable medication.
They also specify that people who have allergies to food, pets, bee venom, wasps or other insects, pollen or latex, can be vaccinated.
Similarly, the CDC says that people with a family allergy history of severe allergic reactions can also get vaccinated.
Obviously, the last word is up to the general practitioner, who must give permission for the vaccination.
Another very frequent question is the one that refers to the convenience of getting vaccinated in people with various diseases, such as asthma, autoimmune diseases, cancer, arthritis, organ transplant recipients, among others.
This is our answer:
The idea is that, so far, no disease contraindicates the vaccine, that is, those people who suffer from some type of disease can be vaccinated without problems.
Furthermore, it is important to understand that many of these diseases can predispose the person who becomes infected with the virus and develops COVID-19 to be more likely to become complicated, so vaccination – by preventing serious disease – can protect them.
Obviously, the last word is up to the general practitioner, who must give permission for the vaccination.
Questions about the antigens of Russia and China against covid-19
@drhuerta In Bolivia they have extended the interval of the 1st and 2nd doses of Sputnik V, to three months, is that correct? is effectiveness reduced?
– Daycris (@ Daycris12) June 13, 2021
Hello Daycris. There are no scientific publications that support this decision. Apparently, that recommendation comes from statements that the director of the Gamaleya Institute, in Russia, would have given to the Russian state news agency TASS, stating that the second dose could be given at 3 or 4 months.
Questions about Pfizer and AstraZeneca antigens
Thanks…
Other questions about in antigen
What happens with people who have taken the 2nd dose and its ravages are stronger headaches, fevers
Could it be that they have been asymptomatic and with the 2 dose their body collapsed? @Jclopezcnn @drhuerta @CNNDUSA
How long after?
Since when is time counted? @CNNEE Thank you
Do you have questions about the coronavirus?
Hi Belkis. No, that should not and cannot be done. So far, the only antigen approved for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 is the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. Recently, the Moderna company requested authorization for its antigen to be used in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17, but that authorization has not yet been granted.
@drhuerta Dr. Huerta, excuse me; For my personal use, I would recommend getting vaccinated with Astrazeneca. It’s that where I am, they only vaccinate older adults with Pfizer. And I have heard that it is not good with astrazeneca so I have not been vaccinated.
– Roberto R. Ayala D. (@rromandc) June 13, 2021
Hello Roberto, as we mentioned before, the only scientific studies published on combination vaccines are those that have been done with the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines. British, Spanish and German studies have shown that these two vaccines can be combined. Please talk to your GP.
@drhuerta Why? 🧐The Vaccine 💉 Astra / Zeneca in Colombia 🇨🇴 They apply it between the 1st dose and the 2nd dose 80 days between 1 and another The Vaccine Effect is not lost 💉 Thank you
– Cesar Ramirez 2 (@ CesarRamirez213) June 12, 2021
Hi Cesar. Each country has a regulatory body for medicines, which is the one that determines how vaccines and medicines should be administered. In the United Kingdom and Canada for example, this is done, that is, the second dose is authorized up to 90 days later. However, given the appearance of the delta variant, these countries are reconsidering this provision and have proposed to shorten the interval between the first and second doses.
@drhuerta Dr on April 16 I was vaccinated with astrazeneca, now I am in another country, I am within the deadlines, can I get another first dose of aztrazeneca? Or do they have different components? Thank you
– Patricia (@PatriciaMonis) June 9, 2021
Excellent question, Patricia. The first and second doses of all vaccines that require two doses are the same, the exception is the Gamaleya Institute vaccine, which uses a different vaccine for the first and second doses. That vaccine uses an AD26 human cold virus for the first dose and an Ad5 for the second.
A question :
– Azucenita Avendaño (@azucenita) June 10, 2021
Hello Azucenita, it is an excellent question. There is no relationship between the integrity of the defense system and the response to vaccines. There are people who have almost no response to vaccines or they are very intense and produce the same amount of antibodies.
Dr. Hello, My question is: I travel to Peru they ask me for a PCR test 72 hours before, it is possible for that date I am also vaccinating, is there a possibility that the test will be positive when applying the vaccine days before? I heard that the vaccine has part of the virus that helps to immunize
– DIEGO DUQUE HERRERA (@ DIDUH76) June 9, 2021
Very good question, Diego. This is not possible because remember that no vaccine injects the complete active virus. The only way a vaccinated person can have a positive PCR molecular test is if they have been infected before, during or after vaccination.
@drhuerta Dr Who has recently had Covid 19 should be vaccinated?
– RM (@ rafaelmorales53) June 9, 2021
Sure you do, Rafael. They can do it at any time after they have overcome the disease, although it is recommended that it be at 90 days because the protection provided by natural disease lasts at least that long.
@drhuerta good evening I speak to you from Colombia my wife, she has recently had a pancreas and kidney transplant, a year and a few months ago. She is afraid to get the vaccine because at the time of being transplanted she had humoral and cellular rejection, what should she do?
– jhonlealp (@jhonlealp) June 12, 2021
Hello Jhon, of course I do. As we heard in the March 18 episode, she must protect herself from covid-19 because the disease is more likely to complicate her. Explain that this history of rejection occurred because his defense system is strong and he was trying to reject the transplanted organs, and it is precisely that strength that will allow him to make antibodies against the new coronavirus, if he is vaccinated. Please speak with your personal physician.
