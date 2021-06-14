Is there a disease that prevents receiving the vaccine against covid-19?

The use of the vaccine in patients with chronic diseases 2:36

(CNN Spanish) – Dr. Elmer Huerta returns with new episodes of our podcast and from today, every Monday we will answer questions from the audience. In this episode, we answer a variety of questions about vaccines.

Among them, allergies and vaccines, diseases that could prevent receiving the antigen, the combination of doses of different vaccines, among others.

You can listen to this episode on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform or read the transcript below.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus. Information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

Today we will answer some questions that we have been asked on our Twitter account @DrHuerta.

Dozens of listeners ask if it is possible to receive doses of different vaccines

For example, some say they were vaccinated with Sinovac, Sinopharm, Cansino, AstraZeneca, the Sputnik V vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson, and they want to know if they can now be vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna.

This is our answer:

As we heard in the May 19 and June 2 episodes, the only published scientific studies on combination vaccines are those that have been done with the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines. British, Spanish and German studies have shown that these two vaccines can be combined.

With respect to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, while the CDC in the United States considers that they are not interchangeable, Canada is the country that does. That is, in Canada, you can start with one and end with the other.

With regard to the combination of the other vaccines, there are no scientific studies that have studied the safety of their combination, so unfortunately we cannot give any advice and the person who does it must do so at their own risk.

Another large group of questions is the one referring to allergies

Many people with allergies to various medications, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), penicillin, sulfa drugs, X-ray contrast substances, antibiotics, etc .; or who have allergies to different types of foods, such as shellfish, pork, fish, etc., wonder if they should be vaccinated.

This is our answer:

It is convenient to remember that the allergy alert related to vaccines began in December 2020, when the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines began to be used in the United States. Some vaccinated people had severe cases of anaphylaxis (which is the most severe form of allergy) immediately after being vaccinated.

After reviewing the cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people with allergies to oral medications be vaccinated, unless they have had serious allergic reactions related to a vaccine or injectable medication.

They also specify that people who have allergies to food, pets, bee venom, wasps or other insects, pollen or latex, can be vaccinated.

Similarly, the CDC says that people with a family allergy history of severe allergic reactions can also get vaccinated.

Obviously, the last word is up to the general practitioner, who must give permission for the vaccination.

Another very frequent question is the one that refers to the convenience of getting vaccinated in people with various diseases, such as asthma, autoimmune diseases, cancer, arthritis, organ transplant recipients, among others.

This is our answer:

The idea is that, so far, no disease contraindicates the vaccine, that is, those people who suffer from some type of disease can be vaccinated without problems.

Furthermore, it is important to understand that many of these diseases can predispose the person who becomes infected with the virus and develops COVID-19 to be more likely to become complicated, so vaccination – by preventing serious disease – can protect them.

Obviously, the last word is up to the general practitioner, who must give permission for the vaccination.

Questions about the antigens of Russia and China against covid-19

@drhuerta In Bolivia they have extended the interval of the 1st and 2nd doses of Sputnik V, to three months, is that correct? is effectiveness reduced? – Daycris (@ Daycris12) June 13, 2021

Hello Daycris. There are no scientific publications that support this decision. Apparently, that recommendation comes from statements that the director of the Gamaleya Institute, in Russia, would have given to the Russian state news agency TASS, stating that the second dose could be given at 3 or 4 months.