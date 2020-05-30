Drinking enough water is one of the most powerful health habits and is essential for the proper functioning of absolutely the entire body. Being well hydrated plays a role in mood and energy levels

One of the biggest and most infallible health recommendations is to drink water, it is not only essential for the functioning of the organism it is a habit that leads to great medicinal benefits. Not for nothing does water represent the 75% of body weight and plays a key role in the total regulation of the body, intervening in the brain functionsor, physical performance, digestion, circulation and many other aspects. It is because of that drink enough water It is extremely important for health, if you have wondered if there is a best time of day to hydrate yourself safely You will find this content interesting. Know the benefits that drinking water will provide you at different times of the day You’ll be surprised!

1. in the morning

Not in vain to drink a glass of warm water first thing in the morning is one of the most popular remedies to start the day on the right foot. Also for some people drink a good amount of water in the morning it is a good way to integrate it as part of the Healthy habits with which we wake up and it is an extraordinary option to increase fluid intake throughout the day. At the same time start the day with correct levels of hydration, Not only prevents dehydration it is a charitable custom for improve mood, energy levels and most of the cognitive functionsIn fact, there are several studies that have proven that suffering certain levels of dehydration relates to memory problems, concentration, anxiety problems and extreme fatigue.

2. Before main meals

Drink a glass of water just before eating it is considered a good and simple strategy when you are trying to lose weight, this is because it is related to a increased feeling of satiety which helps decrease food intake, is a good tip not to overdo it. Various studies have found that drinking a glass of water before main meals decreases hunger and calorie intake is also a habit that increases the consumption of natural liquids throughout the day

3. Before and after exercising

When we do physical activity the body loses water and electrolytes through sweat, that is why drinking water before and after exercising is a key habit to keep the body hydrated and help replace fluids. It is proven that excessive fluid losses during training are reason to harm physical performance and cause dthat balance in electrolytes, specialists recommend drink enough water after exercising for replace lost fluids and optimize performance.

Key Tips:

Remember that the key of success it will always be constant, keeping day by day the optimal levels of hydration in the body is the key to ensure magnificent improvements in the functioning of the body, among which the following stand out:

Improve physical performance.

The correct hydration it has a major effect on energy levels and brain function.

It is the best ally for purify the body and remove everything you don’t need.

Drinking the correct water levels helps prevent and combat severe headaches.

It is one of the best remedies for combat constipation and is related to improvements in digestive and intestinal function.

Ensuring the correct intake of natural liquids is a great remedy for take care of kidney health and avoid the formation of stones or stones in the kidneys.

Drinking enough water is one of the best ways to prevent hangover.

A key aspect for ensure weight loss is to drink enough water, this intervenes in speed up the metabolism, helps burn fat and improves digestion.

A good consumption of natural liquids fights inflammation and is a good ally of immune system to prevent the appearance of all kinds of diseases.

Being well hydrated is the secret to a radiant skin from the inside out, is a good ally for avoid rashes, acne and inflammation.

Remember the importance of distribute natural fluid intake throughout the day, will keep you with good energy and will facilitate vital functions of all the organs and systems of the body. The recommendation is to consume between 1.5 and 2.0 liters per daya, you can complement them with waters infused with fruits, teas and herbal teas.

