Sunday June 21, 2020 became a historic date as the legendary fighter Undertaker announced his retirement from the ring in the final chapter of the documentary “The Last Ride”.

The news traveled fast on social media, with fans paying tribute and even some skeptics who think this is all part of a WWE story. In this note we will analyze the panorama and give the latest insider reports.

An open door and a call from Vince McMahon

Although the withdrawal of the Undertaker has been reported many times, this is the first time that the gravedigger, by his lively voice, says that he has finished wrestling, but he did leave an open door saying that he would consider returning if Vince McMahon needs the character again.

It is a fact that Undertaker will reappear in WWE, albeit for a brief segment sometime or even as part of his exaltation to the Hall of Fame. He might even be involved in some story, but it will be very difficult to see him fight once again.

The original plans for Undertaker

We previously reported that Undertaker was planning one more fight and a farewell tour. Those reports were totally true, but the coronavirus situation absolutely delayed everything in WWE and time does not pass in vain for the fighter.

As expressed in the documentary, the Boneyard Match was so incredible for the Undertaker, that after seeing the final cut, he clearly thought that it would be very difficult to match something so incredible in a ring and that there was a possibility that it would ruin everything. if he returned to the ring and failed to meet expectations. That’s the main reason the original plans could have been completely scrapped.

Survivor Series 2020 would mark the 30th anniversary of the legend and until now it was understood that the event would be oriented in the legacy of the Undertaker, although this does not mean that he sees action inside the ring.

The only option

The documentary The Last Ride has made the media and fans talk about the Undertaker again with intensity and now the phenomenon is on everyone’s lips.

At this point, if the Undertaker agrees to have their final fight inside a ring, the two tentative options would be Survivor Series 2020 or WrestleMania 37, and the rivalry against AJ Styles will most likely resume. It is a fact that only phenomenal could ensure that Mark Calaway in one way or another manages to be satisfied with the final match. Just like one day Shawn Michaels did it with Ric Flair and also like the Undertaker did it with Shawn Michaels.

This would be a huge risk, but it could happen, and without a doubt, the spotlight will be on this fight as one of the most important in the history of professional wrestling.

Spanish adaptation of Undertaker “The Last Ride”

We invite you to enjoy the adaptation to Spanish of the documentary Last Ride in all its five chapters, which we made for our YouTube channel.

