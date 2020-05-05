The model neoliberal It increasingly rests on fictitious capital, on the urgent expansion of the money supply and on the accumulation of unpayable public debt.

The US government has generated an unprecedented amount of money trust, adding several trillions of dollars to its enormous public debt, with the obvious pretensions that it will be the rest of the world who pays the consequences through the continuation of the imposition of the petro dollar as a currency of commercial exchange, and the code Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) as a mechanism for inter-bank transactions. And, in case you don’t agree, the gunboats are on the prowl.

Under the context of the neoliberal expression of capitalismPharmaceutical industries have little interest in research that is not profitable, such as coronavirus infections that have been well known since the 1960s.

Now, with the appearance of COVID-19, the business that is presented is enormous and there is a prestigious, but above all economic, race to achieve the vaccine among pharmaceutical industries in the US, China and Germany.

Under the capitalist production model it is a competition for business. Pharmaceutical monopolies rarely invest in prevention, because the sicker the population is, the more capital they generate. the same Trump cut the budget of the Center for Disease Control and dissolved the pandemic working group of the Security Council.

The expansion (invasion) of our species, increasingly accelerated, to new ecological niches and habitats, without the appropriate studies of environmental feasibility and measurement of consequences, (including the gross and abusive mistreatment of water sources generated by the hands of a violent and deregulated extractivism), has caused the environmental conditions for the increase of mutations in viruses, the dangers of which for homo sapiens sapiens are now evident to us.

Intensive food supply systems in humid subtropical areas have been speculated to have contributed to the emergence of new virus mutations, that high-density populations are an easy recipient target, and that chains globalized trade facilitators facilitate transmission worldwide.

However, we must be clear that the neoliberal system was already in a process of recession before the pandemic. The FED had backed down in its policy of increasing the reference interest rate applied in early 2019 and had lowered them on several occasions that same year, trying to control the crisis budding economy, in order to contain it, at least, until after the US elections in November 2020.

The war over 5G technology (whose advantage is the control of economic, social and cultural production), over which China has an advantage of around 6 months, already threatened humanity’s tranquility in the pre-pandemic period, and was I could see how the USA they accentuated the pressure on Beijín in the commercial and diplomatic field, insisting on undermining the advance of the New Silk Road.

However, the need for hibernation of the world economy, caused by the pandemic, reverberated the economic crisis, the consequences of which so far have hit the stock markets, the oil industry, the industry without chimneys and has jeopardized both the capacity of the capitalist system to generate jobs and the survival of the food supply chain. .

For example, regarding this last aspect, American farmers have lost their buyers and do not have enough customers to sell their livestock, so Donald trump It generated an ordinance for the Meat Processing Plants to remain working when these work spaces are considered enormous foci of the transmission of the virus.

In response to the crisis, the US government initially injected an initial amount of $ 1.5 trillion into Wall Street banks, while the White House He promised that his response to the pandemic would be fully focused on unlocking the power of the private sector, meaning that capitalist profit comes first and that it would drive the response to the health emergency.

Subsequently, it approved a $ 2.2 billion stimulus package, the largest component of which was aimed at bailouts of large corporations. EU members enacted similar fiscal packages, as have most governments in the world, encompassing the same combination of fiscal stimuli, bailouts corporate and very meager amounts of public aid.

Thus, between February and March, the financial markets lost around 30% of the value of their assets. In March, the FED announced a new injection of dollars, accumulating the more than $ 3 trillion of unsupported money mentioned in the previous paragraphs. With this it was possible to stop the fall of the markets stock exchange and record the best performance in financial markets since 1938, recovering by about 10%.

However, the real US economy, between March and April accumulated around 30 million lost jobs (the highest in its entire history), with a decrease in GDP of between 4-8%, and the oil industry of shale crying out for new bailouts.

elestado.net you do not have to share the entire content of the articles that are published in your opinion section.

Related