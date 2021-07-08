Is ‘The Street of Terror’ based on real events?

MEXICO CITY.

On July 2 it came to Netflix ‘The Street of Terror Part 1: 1994‘, the first installment in the trilogy directed by Leigh Janiak. The story takes place in 1994 in the town of Shadyside, when a group of teenagers are accidentally involved in a series of brutal murders that, later, they discover that they are the work of an evil force that has plagued their city for more than 300 years. .

Unlike other horror films that are inspired by real cases such as El Conjuro, El exorcista, The Amityville Horror or the Spanish Verónica, ‘La calle del terror Parte 1: 1994’ is not based on real events, but is based on the saga of homonymous novels by RL Stine.

The question now …Was the author inspired by some real events? The answer in this case is somewhat more complex since originally there is no case or documented event that centers the plot of the novels … although taking into account the huge volume of books that make up the saga, surely there are parallels with real cases and documented events that have inspired the author.

And is that the author is really neat. Since the publication of the first book in 1989, Stine has written another 50 volumes of the franchise. In addition, it has different spin-offs such as The Ghost of Terror Street, designed for younger readers.

Do you want to hear a murder story? The trilogy of ‘The street of terror’ awaits you. Three films, three premieres. On Netflix July 2, 9, and 16. pic.twitter.com/Cl1FKZwMuq – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) June 10, 2021

Of course, you have to take into account that the Netflix trilogy is not based on any particular bookInstead, it takes elements from several of the novels and, along with totally new ones, puts together a totally different story. Kyle Killen originally developed the script for the first film. Janiak and his partner, Phil Graziadei, later made changes.

“They’re not really based on any specific books. I tried to stay true to the spirit of the books, which was a bit subversive for teenage readers. There is violence, there is blood, there is sex. It was a lot of fun. They are really fun to read. “Janiak explained to Den of Geek.

The franchise will continue with the premiere of ‘The Street of Terror Part 2: 1978’, which arrives on Netflix this Friday, July 9. “Shadyside, 1978. School is over and the summer activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider has the urge to kill, fun in the sun turns into a terrible struggle to survive.” reads the synopsis.

“The origins of the curse of Sarah Fier are revealed and the story closes the circle on a night that changes the lives of the Shadysiders forever,” advances the description of ‘The Street of Terror Part 3: 1666’, which opens on Friday, July 16.