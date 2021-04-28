Is the SnyderVerse dead? Warner would have already made the final decision on the matter – Tomatazos

In May it will be a year since Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, Los Vigilantes – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) broke the news that his fans waited for more than two years, that he would end his court of Justice League – 41% and it would hit HBO Max. After insisting on social media for so long with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, it was undoubtedly an unprecedented victory for fans. However, following the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, fans launched a new campaign that sought to resurrect the cinematic universe that the director had planned from the beginning, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.

Many continue to hope that their pleas will be heard like a year ago when it was announced that the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut was successful, however it seems that the dream of a SnyderVerse will not be realized. Small Screen has been reporting for weeks that there is an internal war in WarnerMedia, between those who are for and against continuing with that project and now everything indicates that Warner Bros. won the battle.

According to rumors, Warner Bros. does not want more of the SnyderVerse as it could overshadow or confuse the public regarding new films in development such as Aquaman 2, Shazam 2, Black Adam and others. The journalist Grace randolph He said in a recent video that executives took the conflict personally, perhaps due to the insistence and harassment of fans on social networks, but in the end the consequence is that there will be no more SnyderVerse:

As you know, there is a lot of drama behind the scenes of the Snyder Cut, so the higher ups, I’m talking about the top echelon of the people in charge of Warner Bros., they just aren’t going to green-light more of that stuff. They just won’t. I think it got personal for them.

Another reason that may have had an important influence is Ray Fisher, the actor who accused Joss Whedon (Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, Much Noise and Few Nuts – 84%, The Avengers – 92%) of mistreatment and racial discrimination during reshoots of League of Justice. The problem is that the scandal did not end with the firing of Whedon from his HBO series, but rather that Fisher called him an accomplice and racist Walter hamada, president of DC Films.

Small Screen also suggests that there are financial problems at Warner Bros. and they don’t think the SnyderVerse is going to be very profitable. There are bad precedents in this regard, The Man of Steel it only raised US $ 668 million, and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% US $ 872 million. Compared to the successes that were Aquaman – 73%, which raised US $ 1,148 million, or Joker – 91%, US $ 1,074 million, we can understand your concern. But even if we only measured its success on HBO Max, according to Samba TV, it didn’t get as many views as Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% or Mortal Kombat – 74%.

The cinematic universe of Zack snyder it was very different from the current DC movie universe that is in development. Zack Snyder’s Justice League makes it clear that his ambition was to create an epic saga with many characters and non-stop action. Unfortunately with this latest report it seems that we will never see his vision come true.

It was an ambitious project and it promised a lot, but it was not so popular with the public, who accustomed to the fact that Superman must be a beacon of light and hope, did not take it well that Snyder wanted to give us a tormented superhero, with muted colors and with a lot of violence. The success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has managed to balance action with comedy, also influenced the reception the Snyderverse received.