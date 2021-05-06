Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G camera the most versatile on the market?

There is one thing that is clear and that is that all fans of mobile photography, we are in luck. Since some years, the industry has continued to introduce better and better camera phones. So far they have already achieved that we can leave both the reflex camera and the video camera at home in practically any situation, but are they as versatile as they promise?

To find out what state mobile photography is in, we have taken the terminal that, in our opinion, has one of the best cameras on the market, in terms of versatility and performance. It is about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series, made up of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G terminals and the incredible (in all respects) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

What is the difference between the cameras?

Probably, if you are thinking of buying a good phone to get the most out of the camera, you are wondering what the differences are between the cameras of the three models that Samsung sells under its Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

First of all, at the hardware level, the camera module on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G models is identical and it is composed of three cameras in standard configuration: a wide angle with a resolution of 12 megapixels and with a viewing angle of 120º, an ultra wide angle of 12 megapixels and a telephoto lens of 64 megapixels.

With The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is where the Korean brand takes its bet to create the best camera in a phone. To the configuration of his “little brothers”, he is switch to a 108 megapixel wide angle and a second telephoto lens and a laser sensor are added to help autofocus. It also changes the front camera, going from mounting a 10-megapixel sensor, like the other two, to a 40-megapixel one.

Night mode: light and detail in every scene

Now that we know the differences at the hardware level between all the models of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, it is time to put it into practice.

With a 108MP sensor the level of detail in each image is assuredEven more so with ideal conditions in terms of brightness and movement. With this resolution, once we have captured the photo and moved it to post-editing, we will be amazed at the sharpness and detail of the photo.

From the moment we press the shutter, the phone starts three phases to obtain the best results in low light conditions.

But what happens when conditions are not ideal? Samsung solves this problem with an incredible night mode, one of the biggest advances over previous models. Thanks to the use of Artificial Intelligence, the phone detects the scene and low light conditions at the moment of pressing the shutter, and initiates a process composed of three phases: in the first, the camera takes several images of the scene applying different levels of exposure. In the second phase, after the capture, the camera and the phone begin with the processing of the frames, combining all the images into one and improving the brightness. The third process is the application of AI, capable of reducing noise and taking out the maximum detail. The result: a sharp image with great noise reduction even in almost complete darkness.

When we want to photograph something that is far away, many cameras show their weaknesses when using the zoom and where the rest of the specifications are not enough to capture the detail at a far distance.

When the new Samsung Galaxy S21 family was presented, one of the points that attracted the most attention was the Space Zoom of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which reaches up to 100x maximum, a very novel aspect in a smartphone. The most surprising thing about this is how well it has solved being able to handle a zoom like this, with unprecedented stabilization that prevents the image from being shaky. The tip of a bell tower or a sign dozens of meters away, are immortalized with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with all kinds of details.

Record video like a pro and share it on social media

The quality of video recording is another aspect that users pay most attention to when choosing a phone. And the Samsung Galaxy S21 family also more than delivers.

With such hardware, Samsung has endowed its phones with the best software and tools for everyone to become a film director, being able to add all kinds of effects. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has even served to exclusively record Aron Piper’s video clip, Mufasa. Dark scenes, in movement, and all with a magnificent quality.

We recommend that you also watch the making off so that you are aware of the potential offered by the Samsung Galaxy S21 cameras.

Director Perspective mode for content creators

For all of you who enjoy being content creators but feel a bit stuck when it comes to innovation applied to phone cameras, The Samsung Galaxy S21 family has the Director’s Perspective Mode, a new option that allows you to use both the front and rear cameras of the phone at the same time to create unique content. For example, if we want to record an acrobatics on a bicycle, we can select and change the cameras, using the wide angle for the general shot and the macro for the details, and all this alternating, for example, with the main camera in which to record ourselves. ourselves commenting on the action.

8K recording for better editing

Another of the main aspects that make the difference in the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is the quality with which they are able to record videos. With an 8K resolution that will help us, when transferring the content to the computer to edit it, to edit the video so that it is always with the best image quality, and a level of detail never seen before.

What’s more, can record at 60 frames per second in Super Smooth mode. In this way, then we can cut and edit the video in a simpler way. When the lighting situation is adverse, the phone itself is also capable of going from 60 to 30 frames per second to achieve a more illuminated end result.

It should be noted that, both when it comes to video and taking pictures, the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family has a Pro mode that allows us, as users, to take control of the image, manually adjusting aspects such as the ISO or the aperture. As if it were a professional camera.

Complete the experience of a magnificent camera

At the beginning of the article we commented that when someone stands out in something, they usually sin in other aspects. This time, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family is made up of three very balanced terminals that offer us great specifications in some of the aspects that users value the most.

For example, Samsung has brought S-Pen support to the Galaxy S range for the first time. In this way we can take notes and use the pencil to draw or make marks on any file, an image, a document or select the frame of the video, with the unique precision that Samsung pencils offer.

The second aspect is the commitment to connectivity. All terminals have 5G connectivity, with which sharing files of any size will no longer be a problem and will take very little time. Samsung’s commitment to 5G is evident in the rest of the models in the range, such as the Galaxy A range, seeking to bring it to as many users as possible.

And finally, an aspect no less important. The autonomy. In this case, the phones themselves make intelligent battery management, modifying the settings of some tools that are not used constantly to increase savings. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G we have a 5,000 mAh battery that, together with the 25W charger and fast charging technology, allows you to reach half the charge in just 30 minutes.

Bottom line: when the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family was unveiled, the specs on paper were staggering, but nothing like seeing performance first-hand, on a day-to-day basis and putting it to the test in any situation. In this case, the versatility of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, starting with the camera and continuing with its performance, is beyond doubt.

