Is the Samsung Galaxy A51 worth buying in 2021?

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has been a great terminal, but is it worth buying in 2021?

Samsung is currently the most important Android smartphone company today. Not only its high-end terminals such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra are the best option in the event that you are over the money, if not that its mid-range sweeps among the majority of consumers.

And mid-range we want to talk. Because the Samsung Galaxy A51 was the best-selling Android terminal of 2020 and only Apple’s iPhone could with it. However, Is this smartphone still a good buy in 2021? Let’s analyze it.

Should I buy a Samsung Galaxy A51 in 2021?

One of the first things that stands out is its large 6.5-inch AMOLED panel, which occupies the vast majority of the front. In the upper part, centered, a hole that houses the front camera and that perhaps could have been placed somewhat closer to the frame. However, and as often happens, you forget about it as soon as you start using it on a day-to-day basis, so you get an almost seamless experience. That is to say, one of the best screens in its price range that we could see last year.

As for its interior, we find a processor manufactured by Samsung itself, the Exynos 9611. This is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM, a figure that is honestly more than enough for a mid-range from last year. However, despite all this, this smartphone had some performance problems that tarnished the experience of daily use. The fault not only of the Exynos 9611 but also of a lack of optimization with the operating system.

Regarding the photographic section, the South Korean device came with a 48 megapixel main sensor, a 12 megapixel wide angle, a 5 megapixel depth sensor and a macro sensor, also 5 megapixels. Its front camera is 32 megapixels.

The photographic results are more than good. In optimal conditions, we obtain bright, colorful and detailed snapshots. At night, the photos capture a good amount of light and do not suffer too much with the white balance. Its performance is correct, but without standing out from other manufacturers.

Samsung Galaxy A51, analysis: the new mid-range of the Korean firm has a pending issue

And now the million dollar question, is it worth buying this smartphone in 2021? The Samsung Galaxy A51 can be purchased today at an approximate price of 250 euros, a figure with fierce competition. But we’ll only say a few words POCO X3 Pro and POCO F3

The first and for the same price mounts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. The second and for a little more, a Snapdragon 870. Both terminals are the fashionable devices in the range of 300 euros and honestly, They are superior in value for money to the Samsung Galaxy A51.

So, is the Samsung terminal worth it? We believe that there are better alternatives today. Now, if we find a good offer or at some point its price falls below 200 euros, it can be a good option if we are looking for an outstanding screen and a more than acceptable camera.

