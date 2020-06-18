His presentation will take place soon

Expected to retain its current mechanical range

The Bentley Bentayga 2021 is the restyling of the first generation of the luxury SUV, from which slight aesthetic changes, technological advances and a mechanical range identical to the current one are expected.

The Bentley Bentayga is about to be updated with a restyling which aims to be quite subtle. The original dates from 2016, it has become the manufacturer’s best-selling model and is the main rival of the other great SUV luxury, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

BENTLEY BENTAYGA 2021: EXTERIOR

If the authenticity of the leaked photos is confirmed –the wilcoblok Instagram account has published them–, the Bentley Bentayga 2021 It stands out for the presence of slightly more oval front optics and a redesigned lower part of the grille. The edges of the grill have been smoothed out for a more refined look.

The spaces where the fog lights are located also change, which by the way have a smaller size.

No images of the rear have been published, although the presence of changes in both the optics and the bumper is to be expected.

BENTLEY BENTAYGA 2021: INTERIOR

Interior modifications appear to be minor. Most notable is the presence of a new fully digital control panel and redesigned air intakes.

The screen of the multimedia system It is now larger – the current model is 8 inches, the same size as that offered by a vehicle as different as the Hyundai i10. Beneath it are physical controls for the climate control and some other functions.

BENTLEY BENTAYGA 2021: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range of the Bentley Bentayga 2021 remain unchanged. In this way, two gasoline engines and a plug-in hybrid will be offered. The latter mixes a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with an electric motor to develop a power of 450 horsepower and a maximum torque of 700 Newton meter. It has a 17.3 kilowatt hour battery that allows it to travel 39 kilometers on electric.

Gasoline options are a 4.0-liter V8 that develops 550 horses and a maximum torque of 770 Newton meter and a 6.0-liter W12 with 608 horses and a maximum torque of 900 Newton meter. However, this last engine goes up to 635 horsepower in the case of the Bentley Bentayga Speed, so it is not ruled out that the conventional version of the SUV incorporates this level of power with its updating.

At the time the Bentayga It was also sold with a Diesel engine, but is not expected to be recovered by the British firm.

BENTLEY BENTAYGA 2021: PRICE

The price of Bentley Bentayga 2021 It is unknown, although as a reference it should be noted that the model still in force sells in Spain from 174,240 euros.

