The final episode of the WWE Network series “Undertaker: The Last Ride” revealed that it is almost a fact that the Dead Man hung up his boots, and ended his career as a professional wrestler.

Throughout the five-part series, the WrestleMania icon has wondered if he should finally end time in his legendary 33-year career as a wrestler.

During the last episode, the 55-year-old described his Boneyard fight against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 as the “perfect ending” and said he doesn’t feel like having another fight again at this stage in his career.

However, he admitted that he would consider putting his boots back on if Vince McMahon ever needs him in an emergency, meaning he hasn’t officially retired yet.

The man behind The Undertaker character Mark Calaway has revealed a lot of information about himself in media interviews since his WWE Network series began, but many questions are still asked about the WWE legend on Google on a daily basis.

In this article, let’s try to find all the answers while compiling Google’s most searched questions.

What is Undertaker’s net worth?

Given The Undertaker’s stellar power and longevity in WWE, it’s not surprising that he’s been one of the highest-earning fighters in the past three decades.

The Undertaker’s net worth in 2020 is estimated to be around $ 17 million, while in 2019 it was reported to earn $ 2.5 million per year in WWE.

Is the Original Undertaker alive?

Long-term WWE fans will probably find it amusing to read that people think there is more than one version of The Undertaker.

The fact that some people even think it’s a great compliment to Mark Calaway and his ability to evolve his character over the course of 30 years.

In response to the question, however … yes, the “original” Undertaker is still alive. The same man has played the character since 1990!

Who was the first fighter to defeat the Gravedigger?

If we count Royal Rumbles, The Undertaker’s first loss in WWE occurred in January 1991, when he was eliminated by Road Warriors Hawk and Animal in the Royal Rumble match.

Excluding Royal Rumbles, his first losses in WWE occurred on a live event circuit against The Ultimate Warrior in April 1991, five months after the character from The Undertaker debuted in Survivor Series 1990.

The Undertaker’s first televised loss also occurred against The Ultimate Warrior in a Body Bag match at Madison Square Garden in July 1991.

What is the height of The Undertaker?

WWE is known for exaggerating the height of its Superstars, including The Big Show and The Undertaker, for many years.

The official height of the Undertaker in WWE is 6 feet 10 inches, while the original measurement is 6 feet 9 inches during his time as “Mean” Mark Callous on WCW.

However, the man himself said in the final episode of his WWE Network series that he is actually 6 feet 8 inches.

Are Kane and Taker real brothers?

In the story, Paul Bearer tormented The Undertaker in 1997 by revealing that his brother, Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs), did not die after a fire at the family funeral home as children.

This started one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history, with Kane debuting in Badd Blood 1997 ripping Hell in a Cell’s door before attacking his brother in history.

The key word here is Storyline

These two are not brothers in real life, they only played The Brothers of Destruction on television.

When did Mark Calaway join WWE?

WCW executives told The Undertaker in 1990 that no one would pay to see him fight, so they declined to give him a pay raise towards the end of his time with the company.

Former “mean” Mark Callous delivered his notice to WCW in September 1990 and assumed he was going to sign for WWE after arranging a meeting at Vince McMahon’s home.

Although McMahon did not have a character in mind during the two-hour meeting, he contacted his future superstar by phone in October 1990 and simply asked, “Hello, is this The Undertaker?”

And the rest is history!

Is Undertaker in the Hall of Fame?

Simple answer: no. WWE tends to induce Superstars to the Hall of Fame when their in-ring careers have come to an end, so don’t expect to see The Undertaker leading a HOF ceremony until his retirement has been officially confirmed.

There have been exceptions in recent years (Goldberg and Kurt Angle, for example), but it’s rare for active fighters to get a place in the Hall of Fame without hanging up their boots.

Are Brock Lesnar and Undertaker friends?

Unfortunately, the answer is vague.

The behind-the-scenes footage from “Undertaker: The Last Ride” has shown The Undertaker and Lesnar joking a couple of times, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re friends.

From recent interviews with The Undertaker media it is clear that he has a lot of respect for Lesnar as a wrestler, but who are we to say they are friends outside of WWE? Only Superstars themselves can answer that!

Who is Taker’s wife?

Anyone who has seen the WWE shows in 2020 will know that the man behind The Undertaker character Mark Calaway is married to Michelle McCool.

The couple met on WWE and married on June 26, 2010 in Houston, Texas. They have a daughter together, born in 2012.

The Undertaker also has a son and two daughters from previous marriages.

Has Undertaker been removed?

As the introduction to this article explains, The Undertaker has not yet officially retired, although personally I think it is a play on our feelings, and we will most likely see his official retirement at Survivor Series, in celebration of his 30-year career. .

Speaking about the final episode of “Undertaker: The Last Ride,” the WWE icon said he does not want to return to the ring, but that he would consider returning if Vince McMahon needs him in an emergency.

“I’m at that point, it’s time for this cowboy to really go away. I have nothing left to conquer or achieve. The game has changed. It is time for new talents to emerge. The timing seems right. “

Michelle McCool mentioned during the documentary series that McMahon “is the only person who [The Undertaker] He cannot say “no”, so only time will tell if he has really finished his career as an active fighter.

