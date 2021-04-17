Is the quintessential alternative to Google Play safe?

We analyze in depth F-Droid, the repository of free software and open source applications for your Android terminal.

Currently the best alternative to Google Play Store as an application store on Android is F-Droid, a platform in which all the apps you will find are from free software and / or open source and in which you can add additional repositories. In the following lines we will explain what are your best applications and our opinion after using it for some time.

What is F-Ddroid? One of the best alternatives to Google Play

F-Droid is an application repository for Android where any user can download applications and use them on your terminal without depending on Google services, because all the content that is published in this app store has GPL 3.0 license.

4 alternative stores to Google Play that maybe you did not know to download apps and games

This means that the code of these applications is free and open, allowing anyone to do it consult or modify without any limitation. In fact, in the file of each application we will be able to access older versions of its version history and the permissions we grant, its source code and the incidents reported to its creator.

One of the main advantages of F-Droid is that all its content is free, although we have the option to perform donations to app developers specifically so that they can continue to improve it.

How to install F-Droid and add repositories

In order to install F-Droid on our Android phone, we just have to follow the following steps:

A repository is an application store that is hosted on a server so that these can be installed and updated easily, that is, it is the source from which we install an app.

F-Droid is an application store that allows us to customize these repositories, and even add those that we like the most as long as they are compatible with it. To configure and customize the repositories from which the apps will be installed, we just have to carry out the following actions:

Open the application and click on the Settings option located at the bottom right, once inside, we will have to select the option Repositories and mark those that we want.To add any of the compatible repositories, we will simply have to click on the + sign located in the upper right and enter the web address of the same.

Best Apps

Within this alternative application store we will find all kinds of apps, except official clients of social networks and games, since both need Google services to work. Keep in mind that some of these apps will also be found in the Play Store, while others are exclusive to F-Droid.

Focusing on its exclusive applications, we must emphasize that all of them offer us a plus of privacy and security and after trying a few, these are the best applications you can find in F-Droid:

Fair mail: an alternative email client that will allow us to link any email account of any provider and that focuses on privacy, keeping us safe from traces by Google or Microsoft.AnySoftKeyboard: an alternative keyboard to the well-known open source Gboard and Swiftkey that has all the necessary functions for our day-to-day life as support for different languages, word prediction when writing, gestures, emoji keyboard, virtual keys and dictionary word editor.AntennaPod: a complete podcast manager that will allow us to listen to our favorite programs, download episodes automatically, organize our playlist and adjust playback speed for each podcast. Another advantage of this application is that we can export both settings and subscriptions to import them on another device.OsmAnd +: an interesting alternative to Google Maps that is based on the data provided by OpenStreetMap and that allows us both to use it as a GPS navigator and download the maps in our terminal for when we do not have an internet connection.DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser: one of the most popular web browsers when it comes to privacy, since blocks both cookies and trackers and that even allows us to use its own search engine.NewPipe: a YouTube client through which we can view all the content of this platform without going through Google’s servers, add all our subscriptions to this platform and some features of the Premium version such as the download of the videos in our terminal and the reproduction in the background.

F-Droid reviews: is it safe?

The question that you will be asking yourself at the moment is if F-Droid is so safe and reliable with the Google application store, the answer is yes, and we can even say that it is more secure than the Play Store itself.

The key to this security is that this store is made up of free or open source applications and its own characteristics explain its reliability:

Safety: the source code of these applications is available to everyone, so we can see what he wants to do and discover if it harbors any malicious intent.Privacy: these applications are aimed at protecting users’ private data, which they will not be sold or done business with.Quality: there is a false feeling that free applications are of poorer quality, but that is not the case. They may not be aesthetically so pretty, but they do count with the same functions, or even more, than proprietary applications.Free: all the applications present in F-Droid are free and have no in-app purchases or subscriptions. Some developers accept donations, but many of them simply want publicize their creation and that it can be useful to users.11 open source alternatives to the most popular apps

This means that the applications that we can find in this alternative store are safer than those of the Play Store because are audited by a large number of users who use them on a daily basis. In this sense, F-Droid gives us the possibility to report any failure that we find in an application, just like the Google application store, directly to the developer, although, in this case, communication is more fluid because we have the option to include the bug on the project’s own web page on GitHub.

Related topics: Apps, Google Play

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all