Both productions were forced to stop due to the problem caused by the pandemic, but it seems that everything could return to normal, according to reports from the New Zealand Film Commission, since thanks to them ‘Avatar 2’ and LOTR to resume recordings. One much more advanced than the other, but without a doubt fans of science fiction and adventures with beautiful landscapes have been waiting for a long time.

James Cameron recently released some images showing that there are shots that must be taken indoors, but it is well known that New Zealand has spectacular landscapes, as we saw in the three films of Jackson The Lord of the Rings ’by Peter JacksonIt is not for nothing that the series for Amazon will be recorded in the same place, but the story will be much earlier than the events we know.

The problem with this pandemic is that it is recommended to stay away from large crowds of people and not to mention travel, causing tourism to be reduced. By pausing the recordings everyone loses and this country has shown a remarkable improvement. The plan is, if everything continues just as well, lower the alert level from three to two, whereupon they could return.

“NZFC’s focus and commitment since the industry hiatus has been to health and safety of all who work in the New Zealand film industry and the continued sustainability of the wider screen sector. We are encouraged and grateful for the hard work and association of the guilds that have worked to complete this document so quickly, “said Executive Director of the New Zealand Film Commission Annabelle Sheehan.

This does not imply that they are allowed to enter as well (in case they agreed to resume the recordings, in fact the idea is to take into account “where the crew has the capacity to work in small work groups and is able to maintain the required physical distance“. The rules will be the same, but less severe.