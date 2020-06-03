Andalusia It is the only autonomous community that has complied with the three fiscal rules (debt target, deficit target and spending rule) in 2019, as confirmed by the Ministry of Finance. The Minister of Finance, Industry and Energy, Juan Bravo, He pointed out that “these results place us better to face the crisis because we offer credibility and reliability and we give a guarantee image for those who want to invest in Andalusia.”

«We made it possible by removing superfluous spending, better managing European funds and making better use of state resources “, argued the Minister of Finance in a note released by his department, after recalling that” Andalusia managed to end 2019 with a surplus, saving 32 million euros, investing more in health, education and dependency ».

The Ministry of Finance He has transferred that “the Andalusian Government, in just ten months of management, has reversed the dynamics of non-compliance by the previous Executive, a situation that resulted in Andalusia’s exit from the markets,” Juan Bravo stressed.

«The previous government failed; the current government suffers the consequences and, above all, the Andalusians suffer them “, argued the Minister of Finance.

The failure of the previous Government to comply with the fiscal rules led to the prohibition, by the Ministry of Finance, of go out to the markets, explained the counselor.

However, Bravo has pointed out, “This did not prevent us from becoming the only community, without a regional system or special tax system, that ended 2019 with a surplus.”

In 2018, the Ministry of Finance has sustained, when the previous Executive governed, the three parameters contemplated in the objectives of budgetary stability and financial sustainability, set out in Organic Law 2/2017, were not met.