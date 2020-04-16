Today is Thursday and that only means one thing. Well two, that tomorrow is Friday and that ** today is a new episode of Connecting ++, the Andro4all podcast where we analyze the latest Android news, the best phones and the most popular apps. Last week we commented on everything we lost (and gained) if we went from Android to iOS, so today it is time to analyze what will possibly be one of the best Android phones of the year.

Because OnePlus yesterday, which is one of our favorite brands, surprised us again with their OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Not only because once again the Chinese firm has created a model that lacks absolutely nothing, but also because what we all feared has been fulfilled: OnePlus will no longer manufacture more cheap phones.

Is the OnePlus 8 Pro the best Android phone? We analyze it in Connecting episode 50

First we recommend that you take a look at the two analyzes that we have carried out on both phones, both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Once this is done, we will go on to tell what we liked the most about these terminals (and the least) together with a luxury guest.

We will see if it is still worth betting on OnePlus and its price increase or if on the other hand, there are better alternatives on the market. Nor can we miss the opportunity to talk about the evolution of the firm and that is that it has gone from being the champion who fought against giants and their high prices, to joining their ranks; something that all those fans of the brand that have been with OnePlus since their first model back in 2014 did not like much.

Of course we do not forget to answer some of the questions that you have asked us throughout the week, so if you want to appear on next week’s program alone you have to leave your queries on social networks like Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

There is still more! Because you can follow us from the main podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Ivoox or Google Podcast, and that you please recommend it to your friends and acquaintances. Do not forget to subscribe, leave us a comment and we will hear each other next week in Connecting. Thank you, without you this would not be possible.

And to you, what do you think of the new OnePlus terminals? Leave us your opinion in the comments

