After years of waiting, Motorola has once again introduced a high-end smartphone. The Motorola Moto Edge + It is the bet of the firm owned by Lenovo to compete with the best of 2020. It does not come alone, the Moto Edge –Without any adjective “plus” or “pro” – is located one step below.

Motorola’s new device is now on sale, we can find it on Amazon for just under 600 euros. Enjoy 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon 765G, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Is it worth it for this price? We will review all its characteristics.

Everything you need to know about the Motorola Moto Edge

Motorola’s new smartphone arrives with a 6.7-inch OLED panel with curved edges. In the upper left corner, a small hole in which its 25-megapixel front camera is housed. It is the first Motorola device that gives the jump to 90 HzIt also has a fingerprint reader under the panel.

Under its chassis, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a processor prepared for 5G and which has proven to be very solvent. A single version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. If it falls short, you can always expand its internal memory with microSD cards.

Motorola Moto Edge

Specifications

Dimensions 161.07 x 71.38 x 9.6 mm

203 grams

6.7-inch OLED display

90 Hz refresh rate



Resolution Full HD +

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765G

RAM6 GB LPDDR4x

Android 10 operating system

Storage 128 GB UFS expandable by microSD

CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.9 + 16 MP ultra-wide f / 2.2, 117º + 8MP telephoto f / 2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS

Frontal: 25 MP

Battery 4,500 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, rear fingerprint reader, stereo speakers,

Edge Touch, IP54 Certified

The mythical firm has added 3 cameras to the rear of this Moto Edge: a 64 megapixel main sensor, a “Ultra wide angle” 16 megapixel and 117º, and finally, a telephoto lens 8 megapixel camera with 3x optical zoom. As we have pointed out, in the hole on its front is a 25-megapixel sensor. Its battery, on the other hand, reaches 4,500 mAh next to a 18W fast charge.

Is the Motorola device the best you can buy for 600 euros? We think not, which is why we bring you some alternatives. These devices, some newer than others, may be a better option for less money.

LITTLE F2 Pro

The new POCO device is one of the best purchases around 500 euros. It comes with an “all screen” design and a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, with Full HD + resolution. Its front camera, hidden in a pop-up system.

It incorporates the Android processor of the moment, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. You can choose between versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage respectively. This POCO F2 Pro also enjoys 4 cameras on the back and a battery of 4,700 mAh with 30W fast charge.

Screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 395 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: Quad 64 + 13 + 5 + 2 Megapixel Rear Camera | 20 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,700 mAh

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Made of glass and with a back full of details, it comes together with a front occupied entirely by the screen. We talk about a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution. Its front camera is hidden by a pop-up system.

Your brain is the Snapdragon 855, which incorporated some of the best smartphones from last year. On its back we ran into a triple camera made up of 48, 8 and 13 megapixel sensors, with ultra wide angle and telephoto. This Mi 9T Pro also has a battery that reaches 4,000 mAh, with fast charge.

Screen: 6.39-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 403 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 6 GB

Cameras: triple rear camera 48 + 8 + 13 megapixels | 20 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,000 mAh

realme X50 Pro

The realme terminal has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution. A refresh rate of 90 Hz could not be missing in the smartphone of the Chinese firm. Under his glass body, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the most powerful processor introduced by Americans this year.

The realme X50 Pro arrives with 4 cameras on the back, vertically aligned and led by a 64 megapixel main sensor. The Chinese device also enjoys a battery that reaches 4,200 mAh, but the most interesting thing is in its powerful 65W fast charge.

Screen: 6.44-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 409 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB

Cameras: Quad 64 + 13 + 8 + 2 Megapixel Rear Camera | 32 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,200 mAh

realme X2 Pro

The Chinese firm presented its realme X2 Pro a few months ago, but it is still an option to consider. Made of glass, it comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen and a 90Hz refresh rate, which translates into a pleasant fluidity and speed sensation.

The Snapdragon 855+ It is the most powerful processor that Qualcomm has manufactured, and it comes with versions of 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. The realme device also features a quad rear camera and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Screen: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 405 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB

Cameras: Quad 64 + 13 + 8 + 2 Megapixel Rear Camera | 16 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,000 mAh

OnePlus 7T

We had the opportunity to try this OnePlus 7T a few months ago, and we came to a conclusion: it has all the good things about OnePlus 7 Pro, for less money. It has a screen 6.55-inch diagonal AMOLED and 90Hz refresh rate that occupies its entire front.

In his guts, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, a processor that continues to be a benchmark in power. Within our reach, a single version of 8 GB of RAM. The OnePlus terminal also has a triple rear camera and a battery of 3,800 mAh.

Screen: 6.55-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 402 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

RAM: 8 GB

Cameras: triple rear camera 48 + 13 + 16 megapixels | 16 megapixel front camera

Drums: 3,800 mAh

