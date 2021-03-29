Is the new Captain America a super soldier?

The second chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier has already been released and it answers the question of whether the new Captain America is a super soldier or not (Spoilers warning)

As we could see in the previews of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new Captain America, but if anyone has asked the question of whether this new hero possesses the powers of the super soldier, the new chapter sheds light on this question.

Following its quick introduction appearance in the first chapter, the series began to show John Walker’s perspective in the next episode. His grand presentation across the country included television interviews, press conferences and deployment on missions. This included the reveal that John Walker’s Captain America is not a super soldier. Unlike Steve Rogers (or even Bucky Barnes), Walker confirms that he doesn’t have super strength. This is a surprising development for the character given his history in the comics, so why is he lacking in powers in Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

Walker should be able to have super strength or powers similar to Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now. There are already several super soldiers in the MCU, but Falcon and the Winter Soldier featured even more in this very episode. Isaiah Bradley, the first Black Captain America, appeared in episode 2 and confirmed his participation in the super soldier show. The government experimented on him and his blood was studied for thirty years while he was in prison. This should mean that the government has access to the super soldier serum. So not granting superpowers to the new Captain America is a curious decision, but there are a few reasons why they might have decided not to.

Steve Rogers was a fantastic Captain America, but his superpowers also allowed him to continually go against the government when he didn’t think he was doing the right thing. Now that the United States government was able to elect the new Captain America, they might have wanted someone who was under their control.

John Walker is an accomplished soldier, but he couldn’t take on the government alone. This could make you more obedient to your orders and sell you more like an ordinary American who “earned” your stripes. There is also the possibility that the government may not be able to give John Walker the super soldier serum. The Incredible Hulk made it appear that the serum used on Emil Blonsky was very scarce so it is possible that the government no longer has enough serum to empower Walker. Perhaps they are also waiting until you prove yourself worthy of such skills.

Although John Walker isn’t a super soldier at the moment, the MCU’s new Captain America could still gain powers. The presence of the flagless and their army of super soldiers is not a coincidence. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could see Walker obtain the serum and use it on himself to match the fight in his fight against this terrorist organization. The series has also included Power Broker, who is responsible for giving Walker his powers in the comics. So while the MCU’s new Captain America isn’t a super soldier right now, there’s still plenty of time for Falcon and the Winter Soldier to reverse that situation.

You can rewatch the scene with the new Captain America below

