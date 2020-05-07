Many things have already changed in the most popular sport in our country. Let’s recap …

Claudio Tapia will be the president of the Argentine Football Association until 2025, this will be approved in the virtual Assembly next Tuesday. And together with Tapia, the new organization of the mother entity of Viamonte street.

Mariano Elizondo stopped being the president of the already disintegrated Superliga and Marcelo Tinelli took office. And in turn, the return of the Argentine league -Liga De Fútbol Profesional- to the AFA was approved. In this way, another “experimental” stage culminates and a new idea of ​​reorganization of domestic football is launched.

In turn, and after the restructuring of the new AFA, it will be the turn of approval of the new tournaments. The determination was made to end the current season, that is, the Super League Cup, with the justified decision to cancel the declines and approve the expansion of team quotas in the first division from the next contest. This also entails the leadership position of canceling the declines for the next two seasons.

Here we come to the first point that will have to be reviewed since the players consider – very correctly – that two years without decreases is too much. One assumes that with the cancellation of the decreases plus the truce of a season is enough, two already seems too much and even unattractive.

How will the leaders deal with the economies of their clubs? With the Super League – despite being audited – they cared little. Will there be a serious commitment to take charge of finances? And above all things: Is it possible that they are ever responsible for something as basic and elementary as money that goes in and goes out?

One should believe that with the idea of ​​”Financial Control” there is a commitment to respect it, but unfortunately throughout the history of its efforts it never happened except for a few exceptions (to which we stand out with great pride). It would be wonderful if our pessimistic assumptions should be retracted, and he assured them that I seldom wanted to be wrong.

There remains to be solved a hot and unpleasant issue for the leaders: what to do with the averages. Public opinion has long taken note of this situation and its abolition is already a necessary step to be taken.

I only hope that a different decade begins; with solid and long-lasting projects. With leaders committed to change and with the integration that soccer players deserve in decision-making. Words and deadlines are running out, the time has come for the utopian to become a reality.

.