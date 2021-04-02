Is the MINI Countryman worth its price? We analyze it on video

The 2021 MINI Countryman updated the second generation of the first premium-cut small SUV to be launched on the market. Now there are other products that try to overshadow it, especially the Audi Q2, and many other generalists that can also scratch sales.

Of course, in Spain it is one of the most demanded products of the brand. It led sales by model for a few years and in 2019 (last year’s figures are too influenced by the pandemic), one of its versions, the Countryman Cooper SE, led the ranking of plug-in hybrid car sales.

The update has done him very well, as we could see in our test. Both aesthetically, with a new grill or light groups, and inside, with details that try to justify its higher than average price:

Why choose it before other alternatives? Well, to begin with, esthetic. Although it is far from a three-door MINI, as soon as you see it you recognize it as a car of the brand. And why deny it, they are cool cars, different from the rest and with a retro touch (although this SUV version never existed decades ago) that many people fall in love with.

It is also more spacious (many more MINI five-door than three-door are sold for that reason) and practical. And although it does not offer the same sensations that you drive a kart as other cars of the brand, it certainly moves wonderfully, the best of the segment on asphalt, but the best. Okay, don’t ask him to go well by field, even though there are 4 × 4 versions. If you travel many kilometers, pay attention to Cooper D with 150 hp that we drove, since it moves the car very well and spends very little. It goes well that you may not need to think about the 190 hp SD.

Photo gallery:

