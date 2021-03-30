Is the Mercedes EQS the most aerodynamic car in history?

The Mercedes EQS will be the absolute flagship of Mercedes. An electrified Mercedes S-Class, with a range that possibly leaves us speechless, and one of the most technological interiors of the moment: the entire dashboard is a screen, its entire width is a gigantic 55-inch TFT panel – optionally we can equip an interior similar to that of a Mercedes S-Class, which does not lack screens either. But in this article we are not going to talk about screens, we are going to talk about aerodynamic performance. Is it really the most aerodynamic car in history?

Mercedes claims it is. At least if we talk about series production cars. Mercedes cars have always taken care of aerodynamic performance, especially their more traditional passenger cars. For example, the new Mercedes C-Class achieves a drag coefficient of 0.24, and the Mercedes CLA reduces that figure to 0.23. Although a car’s aerodynamic performance also takes into account its front surface, it is easier to use the drag coefficient for comparison. And is that Mercedes promises that the EQS will have a Cx of only 0.20. A record number?

If we compare it with modern electric, it is a really impressive figure. The Porsche Taycan fails to drop below 0.22, the Tesla Model 3 stays at 0.23 and the Lucid Air boasts 0.21 in its most efficient version. In the case of the Mercedes EQS, this figure is only possible with the 19-inch AMG aerodynamic wheels, and it is with a design highly conditioned by aerodynamic performance – and only possible thanks to the absence of bulky mechanics on its front end. Now, we fear it is not the most aerodynamic production car ever. That record would currently be held by the Volkswagen XL1, with a Cx of only 0.189.

An experimental car equipped with a 0.8 TDI two-cylinder engine, built around a carbon fiber monocoque, and with an approved consumption of less than one liter per 100 kilometers. Only 250 units of the XL1 were sold. On the other hand, we can’t forget about the GM EV1 either, an experimental electric released in 1996. Only 1,117 units were produced, and today only a handful of them were saved from the shredder. In 1996, it boasted a spectacular Cx of 0.195. It could be argued that the Volkswagen XL1s were not series production cars, but it is difficult to argue that the GM EV1 was not.

Although General Motors prematurely canceled its electric car program, they were production vehicles for all intents and purposes. In any case, Mercedes has no difficulty in beating the production figures of the EV1 and XL1 with the EQS. Finally, we congratulate Mercedes for achieve exceed the drag coefficient of the Tatra T77aLaunched in 1935, it has held the record for the most aerodynamic production car – with internal combustion mechanics – for almost 90 years.

