Little by little, the population begins to get used to the measures that help prevent new COVID-19 infections., such as the use of a mask or social distance.

These standards have been included in the new normality decree approved by the Government, that during the day to day will regulate daily aspects such as hygiene prevention or disinfection of companies and entertainment venues.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has already changed many of the daily customs, There are still some doubts about some situations. For example, in relation to the labor market, and more specifically to job interviews.

You can now try Amazon Prime Video free for a month and with no commitment to stay. On this platform you can watch series such as American Gods, Hanna and Jack Ryan, as well as hundreds of exclusive movies.

During confinement, if they contacted you for an interview, the usual thing was to do it through a video call, through programs like Zoom, Meet or Microsoft Teams. But now that the de-escalation phases are progressing, you have the possibility to attend a face-to-face interview, and this is where the doubts begin.

Is it necessary to wear a mask to a job interview? The mask is mandatory in open and closed spaces where the safety distance cannot be maintained, although this does not have to happen if you do the interview in a large and well-ventilated place.

There is no single answer to this question. Typically, before going to the interview, the company itself will provide you with a security protocol, in which it will be detailed whether or not the mask is necessary.

In the case of not receiving this message, the interviewee should be the one who asks and is interested in the company’s security protocol. If there are still some doubts, it is advisable to wear the mask and use it until you are told otherwise, for a matter of precaution and not to sin carefree.

Typically, once you are seated and keep your distance from the interviewer, I urged you to take off your mask to start the interview as normally as possible. In the meantime, it’s best to be cautious, an attitude that will even help you convey a good image.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Enrique Fernández.