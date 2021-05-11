Is the lie trading higher in political discourse?

Shutterstock / studiostoks ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/wMaRDmMXcvMC4kHzeXdCAA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU4MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/BvEpDq_bclqmeTxNcq4tNg–~B/aD04NzA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/0799dc9751b058d86448b86727678bfd” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/wMaRDmMXcvMC4kHzeXdCAA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU4MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/BvEpDq_bclqmeTxNcq4tNg–~B/aD04NzA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/0799dc9751b058d86448b86727678bfd”/>

It is often attributed to Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler’s Propaganda Minister, the phrase “a lie repeated a thousand times becomes a truth.” An enchantment that spreads massively does not become true no matter how much it is repeated, but it can acquire three relevant persuasive qualities in political communication: public legitimacy, appearance of truthfulness and media resonance. The latter is essential to control the informational agenda of the media (agenda-setting) and create mental frameworks (framing) that direct the debate in the public sphere towards certain issues, depending on the strategy of the issuer.

Nicolás Machiavelli, in his classic work The Prince, already explained that one of the main qualities of a politician to conquer or retain power was to know how to “simulate, pretend and deceive”. Assuming that all interpretation of reality is a process of subjectivization, Napoléon Bonaparte already defined truth as “what is believed with all the heart and with all the soul.”

This idea ties in with the fundamentals of modern political marketing. This tends to associate the effectiveness of political speeches with the use of more emotional than rational messages. These types of messages seek to consolidate or change certain attitudes or perceptions with appeals to fear, anger, contempt or surprise, seasoned with rhetorical hyperbole, disfigurement and calculated staging. Nowadays, neurocommunication or psychosocial segmentation techniques based on big data are also applied.

Passive citizen tolerance

Recently, the journalist Rafa Latorre attributed to collective amnesia why so many lies, half-truths and distortions in the current political discourse, which produce Manichean and delusional scenes, did not receive a sharp disapproval from the citizens. Indeed, the rapid obsolescence of messages amidst a massive flow of information, hoaxes and propaganda, compulsively and thoughtlessly consumed, without a critical spirit, through digital devices, seems to have helped to spread and consolidate an attitude of detachment, of forgetfulness or passive citizen tolerance with the lack of political honesty.

Lies and fake news are on the rise because the populist political environment, the uncritical model of information consumption, together with the emotional and sensationalist viralization through digital networks, promote irrational and visceral dynamics in the political debate.

In fact, the discourse of some political leaders has been infected by the strong populist current that runs through the world after the 2008 crisis, now exacerbated by the consequences of the digital revolution and the effects of the pandemic. There is a trend towards political polarization, stimulated by the delegitimization of the institutional system by the new leaderships or political movements, which question the hegemony of the traditional parties and media.

Crisis and dystopia

In the midst of this deep chained crisis (health, economic, political, social, institutional, cultural and informational), a revolutionary, confused and dystopian virtual world has emerged in which the broadcasters of journalistic information, opinion and propaganda have been located in the same plane. The discussion within this new and emerging digital sphere, chaotic and hostile, is removing the foundations of liberal democracy, as José Maria Lassalle tells us in his book Ciberleviatán (2019).

In this disruptive landscape of digital communication, political deceptions and fake news are helping to undermine some principles of good journalism while consolidating a new disinformation paradigm.

The old informational adage by Charles P. Scott “Comments are free, but facts are sacred” has reversed its meaning. Now, some broadcasters defend the right, not to express their opinions, but to have them respected (even if they are based on gross lies) for the mere fact of exercising freedom of expression, as if they were sacred (true), while the facts can be subjected to free interpretation.

As Hannah Arendt pointed out in her book Truth and Lies in Politics (1967): “Freedom of opinion is a sham if objective information is not guaranteed and the facts themselves are not respected.”

Key moment

One of the most symbolic and strident moments of this new disinformative reality in Western democracies occurred when US President Donald Trump’s communications officer, Kellyane Conway, referred to “alternative facts” to justify the (unreal) figure of 720,000 assistants in the Trump inauguration in January 2016. A figure that contradicted the official data of reference media such as The New York Times or The Washington Post.

Trump, without a doubt, is the most paradigmatic case in the use of disinformation or lies in political discourse in modern Western societies. In a pioneering way, it has used Twitter to occupy the space of public debate and obtain an immense free media projection. During his histrionic and grotesque political career, he was distinguished as one of the greatest liars in the North American political universe by the PolitiFact platform, which awarded some of his statements as “Lie of the Year” in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Communicative success

But it must not be forgotten that, despite all his lies, all his dialectical slip-ups, exaggerations, half-truths, his racist language, his rudeness and his delegitimization of serious and professional journalism, Trump has been elected as president by almost 63 million of citizens, and his management at the head of the White House has been revalidated by 11 million more.

Therefore, discounting his supposed achievements as a manager, it cannot be said that Trump’s communication was a failure; quite the contrary, his lies have had no political cost. His strategy, in a way, has worked. And, incidentally, it has raised the audiences of many media that found in the news about the character and his lies a source of business.

Also in Spain, during the pandemic, the government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias has ignored official data from public bodies, such as the National Institute of Statistics, to reduce the number of deaths from Covid-19 with “alternative” sources. Sánchez also covered many of his controversial health decisions in reports from a supposed committee of experts that was never made known.

Even the current government of Joe Biden came to criticize the intimidation and attacks on uncomfortable journalists in Spain. In this context, the creation of a disinformation committee led by Moncloa, whose functions and objectives are not transparent, and which has generated a lot of mistrust among the media and journalistic associations, is worrying. Also in Catalonia, the independence movement has orchestrated all kinds of disinformation techniques and propaganda campaigns to legitimize itself, while harassing and attacking critical journalists, as reported by Reporters Without Borders

Thus, a new society of (mis) information is being built, in which the massive use of political lies, in its different propaganda formats, has been institutionalized as part of the political game.

In one of its reports, the consulting firm Gartner affirms that, in 2022, the western public will consume more false information than true. The search for truth in the political debate is thus being replaced by the desire to impose a perception at all costs. And when political honesty loses value in the face of post-truth and citizens receive (and tolerate) misleading political information, democracy loses quality.

