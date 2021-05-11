Optimism mounting: is the launch of bitcoin ETFs in the US coming?

Balchunas, has been optimistic about the launch of ETFs on bitcoin in the US. “Institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies is much higher,” said Balchunas when asked why he thought 2021 was different than the last bull run in 2017 and 2018. “It has the intense growth of ‘default’ crypto products like Grayscale’s Bitcoin. Trust that are not ideal for retail investors and the SEC knows that. “

Balchunas noted Canada’s financial ecosystem that greenlit its first bitcoin ETF in February, which at the time was a “good sign” that the United States would follow suit.

Up to now, Canada has approved four bitcoin ETFs compared to the US. which has yet to approve an ETF for any cryptocurrency. “Canada has a track record of being six months to a year ahead of the United States,” the analyst said.

ETFs in Canada have been hugely successful with investors. The first two trading days of the Purpose Investment ETF, Canada’s first, the fund raised more than $ 420 million in assets under management. All four ETFs have amassed $ 2.3 billion in assets in just three months.

According to Balchunas, Gary Gensler was appointed to chair the US Securities and Exchange Commission, because he has extensive experience in fintech and a reportedly favorable stance towards cryptocurrencies, having taught classes on the subject at MIT.

Although, heor what happened with Robinhood and GameStop could delay the exit of ETFs in the American market.

“The longer they delay, the more they will effectively play kingmaker, as whoever comes out first is instantly enriched. So I think there is a risk of waiting too long and I think they understand it, “says Balchunas.

However, he and his team are optimistic for it to come out this year.

