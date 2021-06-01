Is the iPhone 13 on the way? Samsung and LG already manufacture their screens

06/01/2021 at 12:04 PM CEST

There are only two screen production companies in the world. It may seem incredible, since panels are used in practically every aspect of our life. If we go to work, the computer has a Samsung or LG panel, if we go to the bank, the same happens with the ATM. Our mobiles, our televisions, all have the same origin either from Samsung or LG.

A) Yes, Apple also relies on these companies to make its displays. Which, everything is said, are of a great quality. So they would have already received orders from the Californian company to begin manufacturing the panels designed by the Big Apple.

This is done largely to avoid the delay suffered by the iPhone 12. In addition, this rumored iPhone 13 is expected to bring a great quality screen, so it is not surprising that have already started to work to solve the problems of the past.

In any case, both Samsung and LG will manufacture a total of 110 million screensSamsung being the one that takes much of the weight with the creation of 80 million, while LG will assemble 30.