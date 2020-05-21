The ridicule of the unnecessary pact with EH Bildu, no less, for immediately and completely repeal the labor reform, and the subsequent denial at 12 at night, culminates the race of nonsense, nonsense and continuous rectifications that government management of the crisis has become. The general feeling is that the government is going like headless chicken, who has no plan but improvises all the time, and who is capable of anything for a few votes (which, moreover, he did not need). But there is another possibility: that Sánchez is a Machiavellian genius even if nobody realizes it.

What happened last night has achieved support everyone: to the opposition for negotiating something so serious with a formation like EH Bildu (and amid new acts of violence against Basque socialist leaders) and with which it is falling in the economy; Citizens, who feel betrayed after supporting the state of alarm; to the PNV for the cape to the nationalists on the eve of elections; Bildu himself and We can, who feel betrayed by rectification; to unions and CEOE, who met yesterday with Labor and nobody told them anything; and in general to the citizens, who no longer understand anything.

The list of nonsense and rectifications it is very long at this point. Without counting the management of the health crisis, which gives for a book (with the last chapter of “we did not impose the masks because there was no” … and why was there not?), These are some of the most famous:

The sales: where I said I say I say Diego, I say I say and I say Diego again

The basic income, with the fight between Escrivá and Iglesias and the announcement that the CEOE supported her … without having spoken to them

The moratoriums and deferrals of the Social Security: some in April, others in May, some sectors yes, others no …

The tax on the wealthy: Podemos announces it in detail, Montero cools it, Sánchez does not support it …

The ERTE: the distinction between force majeure due to the coronavirus and economic causes derived from the coronavirus, the essential and non-essential sectors (which stopped being one in a week), the extension of the deadline, the problem of whether it will be possible to dismiss later and who will do it, and the chaos of SEPE, which has 900,000 workers without pay

The quarantine to foreign travelers, when everyone who put it on (when it should have) is taking it off and the European Commission itself has asked us to

The phases of de-escalation, hiding the criteria and those responsible for the decision, and with arguments such as greater mobility … when it is prohibited between provinces

The refusal to adopt tax breaks to save jobs instead of spending money to subsidize those who lose it

Given this chaos, there are two explanations:

OPTION A) THE GOVERNMENT GOES AS A HEADLESS CHICKEN

The most widespread and that it’s really scary: if Sánchez is able to deliver the labor reform in exchange for an unnecessary abstention – why? To send a message to ERC and PNV? -, is capable of everything. The labor market is especially serious at a time of serious economic crisis such as the current one since, if employers are frightened with greater rigidity, they will decide to throw themselves down the street in the middle and undertake massive layoffs for fear of not being able to take on bigger ones. loads in the future. Everything achieved with the ERTE will go to hell, as he assured this morning CEOE in a harsh statement. You can’t play with people’s lives and futures that way.

OPTION B) SANCHEZ IS A MACHIAVELIC GENIUS

As incomprehensible as it may seem, there may be a plan from the president behind this action. What could that plan be? Well, if we start from the fact that, as Bolsamania published yesterday, the EU is going to force Sánchez to choose between the rescue and Pablo Iglesias (And the rest of the block of the censure motion) by imposing cuts and structural reforms, Sánchez could be preparing the ground for that rupture with protests such as the tax on the wealthy or this of the labor reform. Then, needs the support of Pablo Casado to form a great coalition that would be very well seen in Europe, and presumably they are already having talks for it. Do we believe it?

.