Is the final of the Eurocup going on open TV?

Italy and England will define the champion of the Euro 2020, a tournament that has experienced several situations, from the controversial Ukraine t-shirt, the Christian Eriksen’s fading, until the capacity to be recorded by Wembley Stadium this Sunday. The game, which will begin at 2:00 p.m., can be seen on open television in Mexico.

The channels that will broadcast the final are:

– Channel 5

– TUDN

– TUDN APP

– Blim TV

– 534/1534 by Sky.

Italy has a European Championship in its windows, the one they won in 1968, while the English are empty-handed.

Those led by Roberto Mancini they have a record streak of 33 consecutive games without losing.

Before the English, the ‘Azzurri’ have never lost in the World Cup or the European Championship. In the 2014 World Cup Italy beat 2-1 in the group stage.

