Is the electric car worth it? Here’s a calculator to check it out

In Engadget we always have the guide updated to know if it is profitable or not to have a car based on different variables. Along the same lines, we are going to consider if the electric car is worth it compared to a conventional one, a question that many of us are asking ourselves now that its price is more competitive and its autonomy increases.

For it we have prepared a calculator taking into account the main aspects to consider (price, fuel cost, maintenance …) and thus be able to know if we are interested in buying an electric car or not.

Electric car vs conventional car

When comparing the costs of an electric car versus a conventional one, there are many points that we must assess, so we are going to try to be as exhaustive as possible:

Price: electric cars are significantly more expensive than their petrol equivalents, even with state aid. Depending on the model, they are between 5,000 and 15,000 euros more expensive. This surcharge must be able to be amortized with fuel savings, so, in principle, the more kilometers we do, the better, although it is not the only aspect in which we can save. For detailed information, our guide to electric cars that will go on sale in 2021 is essential.

fuel cost: Electric motors are much more energy efficient than combustion engines. To give you an idea, traveling 100 km with an electric car costs approximately 13 kWh (although it depends on the size of the car), while a car that certifies a consumption of 5 l / 100km, we would need the equivalent of 45 kWh of gasoline to travel the same distance. That, coupled with the fact that the kWh in off-peak hours does not cost more than 0.10 euros (with taxes) and gasoline, easily, 1.30 euros / liter, is a big difference. 100 kilometers in an electric car costs 1.30 euros, while in a gasoline one, 6.5 euros: five times more.

Autonomy: It is the weak point of electric cars, although each time they improve more in this aspect. Currently there is more than enough to get to and from work without problems, and perhaps for a getaway to a not-too-distant destination. However, if we are going to use the electric car as the only vehicle, we may have to opt for more expensive models with greater autonomy, and adapt our way of traveling (and, perhaps, the destination) to accommodate recharges; or assume the cost of renting a gasoline car for those trips.

Charging point: Do not forget the issue of the charging point either. If we live in a single-family home with a garage, this is an easy point to solve, but if it is a community garage, it is more expensive. Its installation costs approximately € 1,200, although it is currently 70% subsidized.

Repairs: An electric car has no clutch, no oil, no filters, or timing belts … so its maintenance is much easier. As a guide, we have assumed a saving of 25% compared to a conventional vehicle, which can represent more than 2,000 euros over 10 years and 200,000 kilometers, although the savings will probably be greater.

parking: In large cities, electric cars have certain advantages, such as free parking in the blue zone (ORA) or places with recharging in commercial areas, without forgetting that they can access the low-emission zones without restrictions. Nor should we underestimate the savings that this may entail over the years: 4 euros a week in ORA is more than 200 euros a year.

Taxes: In certain provinces, electric vehicles enjoy certain tax advantages, with discounts on the Traffic Tax that can reach 75%. In the case of a car of less than 12 fiscal horses in Madrid, for example, it is a saving of 50 euros per year.

Calculator to know if I am interested in an electric car

So that you can make numbers with your particular case, we have prepared a calculator to know if you are interested in an electric car, taking into account all those variables.

In order not to complicate it too much, some data is unalterable (the maintenance cost per kilometer, for example, or the price per day of renting a car), and the rest can be completed with your specific data: the price of the vehicles, their consumption, the price of electricity and gasoline, the kilometers you plan to do per year …

Download calculator in Excel

Then, an example calculation with indicative data Based on comparing the purchase of a Peugeot e-208 (battery and aids included) and the equivalent 208 of 130CV gasoline:

Electric car data

Price € 23,000 Consumption (kWh / 100km) 13 Monthly battery rental (if applicable) Charging point installation € 360 Estimated electricity price (kWh) € 0.10

Equivalent gasoline (or diesel) vehicle data

Price € 17,000 Consumption (l / 100km) 7 Estimated fuel price (l) € 1.30

Other relevant data

Expected kilometers per year 20,000 Expected useful life of the vehicle (years) 10 Annual expenditure on ORA or similar € 200 How many days a year do you go by car on vacation and would you need a car with more autonomy? 10 Road tax € 66

Electric car

Fossil Fuel Car

Difference

Price (with charging point) € 23,360 € 17,000 € 6,360 Fuel expenses € 2,600 € 18,200-€ 15,600 Maintenance expenses € 8,000 € 10,000 -2,000 € Parking expenses (ORA) € 2,000-2,000 Battery expenses (if applicable) € 0 € 0 Car rental cost € 5,000 € 5,000 Taxes € 165 € 660 -495 € Total € 38,960 € 47,860-€ 8,240

For this example, an electric car pays for itself fairly easily after 10 years (We saved about 8,000 euros), something that increases if we plan to use the vehicle more, but which also decreases if we use it less. Although it is true that, if we opted for a less powerful model (such as the 100 hp gasoline, which costs about 13,000 euros) the savings would be somewhat less.

If we do the numbers, an electric car starts to pay off from just under 20,000 kilometers a year

Updated with current figures to May 2021.