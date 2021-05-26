Is the disease that Luis Miguel suffers from a cure? Here the details – The News of Chihuahua – Between lines

The tinnitus or tinnitus it is a disease that suffers between 10 and 17 percent of the world’s population, among them, the singer Luis Miguel, who some years ago suffered an accident at a concert.

What are your symptoms?

In this regard, José Antonio Talayero Petra, professor of otorhinolaryngology from the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM, explained that this disease consists of the perception of a sound without there being a sound source that originates it. Those who suffer from it often describe it as a buzzing or hissing sound that can affect one or both ears.

The 85 percent of diseases of the ear are accompanied by ringing or tinnitus and of those who suffer from it, half suffer it permanently. Only two percent of these perceive it as serious.

In Spanish this disease is known as tinnitus and in english It is called tinnitus, which comes from a Latinism meaning tinkling.

What originates it

Its origin it can come from several places of the ear system, whether internal, middle or external and therefore its study is very complex. It must be identified from which specific structure it comes.

In Luis Miguel’s case, it was probably due to an acoustic trauma, that is, a local injury at the level of the inner ear, which caused cellular damage and which the brain interprets as if there was a permanent buzzing ”.

In some cases we cannot have any trauma, or association with some type of mechanical stress or depression and in any case the buzzing is detonated ”.

Tinnitus can cause some serious disability, because it interferes with a person’s way of life. For example, in your dream or you pay more attention to the tinnitus than to your surroundings and, consequently, you have a chronic dysfunction.

If Luis Miguel has a perception of sound greater than his voice then it interferes with his daily activities and this causes him a chronic dysfunction.

It is very common to detect tinnitus in people who fail to hear, because they have losses in certain frequencies that the brain interprets as this sound.

It can be cured?

Tinnitus is a disease that can be treated, but it is important to specify that treatment only controls, prevents its appearance or progression.

The first thing is to determine what the reason for the ringing is, as well as when it appears and how long it lasts, since it is not always a hearing loss. There are acute causes and chronic causes.

For example, it can be caused by infections in the external auditory canal that blocks it, as well as wax plugs or cerumen. Other causes are when the middle ear has accumulated fluid and it does not drain properly.

Other reasons are the decrease in inherited hearing, its sudden loss that manifests itself with this sound or other types of internal injuries that press the hearing nerve.

Many times, despite an exhaustive or extensive evaluation to identify the tinnitus, the reason is unknown, so it is important to try to educate the patient, because unfortunately the tinnitus remains ”.

Sometimes this buzzing intensifies when some emotions arise such as anger, sadness, crying and this is because the buzzing pathway passes through the limbic system, which handles emotions.

Hence, treating underlying anxiety or depression problems are important for us to have an improvement in the quality of life ”.

This disease can be cured when it comes to acute conditions or infectious problems. Unfortunately when it comes to other types of issues such as hearing loss it is difficult to cure them, but sometimes the intensity can be reduced through medications.

In the case of Luis Miguel, a cure is difficult because if the degree of the sound is dysfunctional with his daily activities it creates a greater problem. “There, re-education is important,” he concluded.

Source: Excelsior