is the Boomin Beaver, the smallest ship in the United States Navy

The USS Enterprise is the largest warship to enter service. With its 342 meters in length, its eight nuclear reactors, its 42 RIM-116 RAM cells and its power of 280,000 hp, it is one of those boats that, when you see them, makes you open your mouth. The world of military megastructures can be exciting, but do you know what is also the most curious? The world of ministructures. And if we talk about the US Navy, the gold goes to the Boomin Beaver.

And what is the Boomin Beaver? A 5.7 meter mini-trailer. It does not load planes or rocket launchers of vertigo, but is a kind of squire of the largest ships. It serves to deploy, operate and maintain submarine barriers around mammoth warships. And it is also very cute, of course.

Capacity: three people

As stated in Task & Purpose, the US Navy has ten of these boats in operation. There are one docked near the USS Constitution, others at the Point Loma base in California and many others at the Kitsap Bangor naval base and San Diego. They are very small and their helmet is made of steel. The cabin, for its part, is made of aluminum and has capacity for three people. And beware, it has air conditioning, heating, windshield wipers, sliding windows and acoustic insulation.

It was initially created to transport logs by waterways. The company in charge of this was Chuck’s Boat and Drive, but the US Navy obtained a few units to carry out port tasks. It is now used to deploy underwater fences around larger ships whose objectives are to protect them and let them leave or enter the harbor.

A Boomin Beaver next to the USS Constitution.

It is precisely for this reason that these ships are located near floating safety nets, identified with connected buoys. What’s more, just go to Google Maps and search for certain areas to find them. Here’s a Boomin Beaver next to the USS Constitution, another at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor, another at Naval Base San Diego, another in Norfolk, and another in Kings Bay.

In this auction of the US government we can see some specifications. The boat is 5.7 meters long and about three meters wide with a draft of 1.5 meters. It uses a Cummins 6BTA5.9 diesel engine that gives a power 260 hp at 2,600 RPM. Its price? $ 100,025. If you are interested in getting one, we leave you here the PDF with the instruction manual, which you never know.

