Is the Audi RS 6 Avant the most complete car on the market?

Strike a balance It has never been easy and less so in the automotive sector. When building a spacious and comfortable vehicle, dynamic behavior is usually neglected. And when another is made with outstanding driving sensations, it is usually less practical for day to day. That is why there is none that is perfect, it all depends on the needs of the user. However the Audi RS 6 Avant is postulated as the most complete car on the market today.

We have already praised on occasion family bodies. From our point of view, they are more successful than popular SUVs because they have a lower center of gravity and still offer exemplary habitability. In the case of the Audi RS 6 Avant, it comes out well off thanks to a 565-liter trunk and quite spacious seats, except for the rear center, which is still quite fair because of the transmission tunnel.

Practically equaling in space to SUV of the same dimensions, the RS 6 Avant presents a much more outstanding dynamics. The chassis of this model receives a set-up that differs greatly from that of the rest of the Audi A6 Avant. It is a true chameleon thanks to the driving modes, which allow it to go from being a comfortable car with which to take a long trip, to turning it into a sports car with which to do a few runs on the circuit. The suspension or the steering make it really nice to drive.

And if we add that mechanics 4.0-liter biturbo V8 it becomes a real beast. Linked to the tiptronic automatic transmission and the quattro all-wheel drive, it ensures that nothing can resist the Audi RS 6 Avant. Despite his 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque, it is a car that goes on rails and that transmits an overwhelming security. What it also conveys are the sensations that were reserved for supercars. It has almost the same benefits as them, since it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.6 seconds and from 0 to 200 km / h in 12 seconds, with a maximum speed of 305 km / h.

Regarding the question we asked at the beginning of the article, the answer would be an almost resounding yes. We cannot think of another vehicle on the current market that is so complete. The brand with the four rings has known combine the best of two worlds in this issue, which offers the best benefits of a family member along with what we could all expect from a real sports car.

