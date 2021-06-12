Is the AC Cobra Series 4 the most charming electric ever made?

The AC Cobra is one of those classic and pure sports cars that are in short supply today. The units that continue to come off the production lines are faithful to the original model, the one we met in the 60s … but times change and we have to adapt to them in order to survive. How to achieve such a large company without losing the essence? AC Cars and Shelby American have come up with the formula and done it with the coolest electric car ever made: the AC Cobra Series 4.

For brands that have a perfectly defined path and such a specific niche, it seems difficult to keep up with the changing pace of the motor industry. Something that they cannot ignore since their survival is at stake. AC Cars will continue to manufacture models equipped with combustion engines while opening the doors to electric cars. They are the future and they cannot afford to look the other way.

From Series 1 to Series 4

It was in July 2020, almost a year ago, when the British brand announced that its legendary sports car would have a fully electric version to show that the classics know how to reinvent themselves. We then met the prototype of the model they had in their heads: a variant of the Series 1, the narrower body that is also used for the smaller heat engine, which resembled the Cobra 289 versions.

Things have changed along the way. You will probably have deduced from the name of the model in question (AC Cobra Series 4 Electric) that the British have used another base: that of the Series 4. Not only is it the most popular, but also it is wider and accommodates the engine that has the most horsepower. The AC Cars electric is therefore very much like the AC Cobra 378 Superblower and features a similar setup to Carroll Shelby’s Cobra 427 variants.

Up to 625 hp

Thus the things, the AC Cobra Series 4 Electric will be available with two versions. The first one, the basic one (171,993 euros), will be equipped with an electric motor of 310 hp and a range of 305 kilometers. The second, the most powerful (195,167), will reach the 625 hp although it will have less autonomy: it will stay in 250 kilometers due to that force and its greater weight. As you can see, the economic difference (23,174 euros) is not much if we take into account that the second variant is much more powerful.

If you want to get behind the wheel of an AC Cobra Series 4 Electric, the British manufacturer already accepts orders and, if nothing changes the planned roadmap, the first units will arrive this year: throughout the last three months of 2021.