Is the $ 149 Apple TV worth investing in?

The new version of Apple TV offers some improvements that can offer a better user experience, but there are still doubts about its high price in the market.

(CNNMoney) – The all-new Apple TV has undergone a real transformation: it’s packed with new features, a new remote control, new apps… and a new price that’s higher.

Apple’s newest decoder costs $ 149 ($ 199 for the double-roomy 64GB model). That’s more than double the $ 69 that customers had to shell out for the latest version.

So is your money worth investing?

Let’s take a look at the features of the new Apple TV and compare them to the competition.

1. Siri

Now you can yell at your television … and it will hear you. It’s a well-developed feature – just tap the mic button on your remote and tell your TV what you want to watch.

Apple TV lets you give instructions such as, “Show me action movies,” “Fast forward 7 minutes,” or even, “What did she say?” With that last feature, Apple TV will come back for a few seconds and turn on subtitles.

The ability to speak to your television is hardly unique to Apple TV. The feature also comes on many smart TVs, as well as the Roku 3, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Amazon’s Fire TV. It’s even factory installed on Comcast’s Xfinity remote controls and cable box.

2. The touch panel remote control

The new Apple TV remote features a glass touch surface so you can navigate your Apple TV with swipes and gestures.

This connects to Apple TV via Bluetooth, so you don’t need to point it directly at the box (but you do need to recharge its battery every three months). This allows you to control the volume of your television and has a built-in motion sensor like the one on the Nintendo Wii, so you can play video games and use your remote like a baseball bat or pool cue.

Although the touch pad is unique to Apple TV, many competitors, including Google’s Chromecast, Fire TV, and many cable apps, allow you to search for programming directly on your smartphone. Tactile is compelling but not necessarily revolutionary.

3. Universal search

The Apple TV will now search through multiple apps. So you can search for a movie, and it will appear on your screen whether it is on Netflix, Hulu, HBO or any number of other applications … you no longer need to search within each individual application.

This is a great feature… but it’s not unique either. The Roku, for example, lets you search by title, actor, or director through all your apps.

4. Applications and the tvOS operating system

The new Apple TV will run on “tvOS”, which has an “external” app store. This will open the decoder to content, applications and games from a new third party.

In reality, Apple has long resisted opening its set-top box to outside companies. It has offered many TV channels and streaming services online, but it has never allowed games, apps, and other content from outside companies in the way that Roku, Amazon, and Google do.

5. Promise for the future

Apple repeatedly said that the new Apple TV is “one of the foundations for the future of television” implying, not so subtly, that the set is ready for those pesky television networks to enter the competition. Much of the content on Apple TV and its competitors requires a subscription to a cable company, but Apple may one day sell its own subscription service that allows you to bypass your cable company and get TV directly from Apple.

This is where Apple could do some serious harm. It seems to be in a much better position to do so compared to, say, Roku, but content companies have also shown little interest in accepting Apple as a partner after seeing how Apple dismantled the music market with iTunes.

Is the price correct?

Apple TV, which hits the market in October, costs significantly more than its direct competitors. Roku, the industry leader, for example, starts at $ 50 and goes up to $ 100. The premium Roku3 has pretty much every feature Apple announced, right down to the motion-sensing remote for gaming and voice search. But the Roku 3 offers more content, compatibility with any non-Apple smartphone and personal computer, as well as a headphone port on the remote for private listening.

Even cheaper competitors include the $ 35 Google Chromecast and the $ 40 Amazon Fire Stick. Neither is as powerful as Apple TV, but if what you want to do is stream movies and TV shows online or play video games (and let’s face it, that’s probably all you need on your TV), you can get a lot more value for your money.

The Apple TV could be a more eye-catching product if Apple started selling a television service alongside it. Until then, your money may be better spent elsewhere… even on Apple’s older set-top box, which can still be had for a relatively low price.