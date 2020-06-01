DC fans have been the happiest in recent days, as the premiere of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ has been confirmed and also Henry Cavill’s possible return as Superman at the DCEU, but many fans will be disappointed, knowing what will be the agreement that Warner and the actor have allegedly reached at the moment.

Warner’s original plan was to take on one of the most famous and recognizable characters in all of popular culture, to use it as a starting point for a whole new cinematic universe, after making his reboot of the hero after the failure that represented his last adaptation, ‘Superman Returns’.

The problem was that the studio went crazy and for wanting to compete against the MCU, he decided to leave his hero in a supporting role. So many fans did not agree with the treatment that was being given to their beloved character. And when the last appearance of Superman in the DCEU in ‘Shazam!’ did not involve Cavill, everything indicated that the actor would have hung the cape.

Now that many rumors point that Henry Cavill will be back as Superman, information has come out of the We Got This Covered portal what has assured that his participation will only be in cameos in future DCEU films.

Although the portal claims that their sources have told them that Henry Cavill would only come out in cameos, The fact that ‘Man of Steel 2’ is coming soon should not be completely ruled out., as this advance of small participations, is the beginning of the new agreement that Cavill is making with Warner.

It shows that this is happening, is that Cavill has already returned to the gym and is preparing to return to action, although it is not known whether for any additional scene from ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, retake the recordings of the second season of ‘The Witcher’ or a cameo is already stipulated, the truth is that the actor plans to be ready for any situation.

We must remember that Cavill at the moment has his schedule full for his commitments to Netflix in ‘The Witcher’So making cameos doesn’t sound like a bad idea. Perhaps, in a future when the actor can accommodate his activities, now if both he and the studio can sit down calmly to talk and plan the long-awaited sequel to ‘Man of Steel’.