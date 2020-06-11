It is normal that after a famous movie is released, we find out all the actors who were going to perform a specific role. Such is the case of this renowned actor from the ‘Justice League’, who was going to be part of the leading trio in the trilogy, but it seems that he did much better on this side of the force, where although the premiere was very poorly received, now they have a second chance to give us a quality story, This is none other than Cyborg, Ray Fisher auditioned for Star Wars.

In fact he will be the best unemployed in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, according to the actor, the vision that the director originally had about his character was much deeper than what we saw in 2017. In fact, the plan was also to release a movie solo for him, but due to bad review the idea was scrapped. With his impending premiere in 2021 on HBO Max, Hopefully Warner Bros. will reconsider producing a movie of it.

In what happens, fans of both franchises still cannot believe that the actor could have been part of another saga that did not go well and that he will not have a second chance. Ray Fisher auditioned for Star Wars in order to obtain the paper of Finn, which ended up obtaining John Boyega. The most interesting thing is that he tells his fans the difference between both auditions, because in these details that may seem small, professionalism is hidden.