Is that Wayne Manor? First images of the filming of ‘The Flash’

Last April 18th the filming of The Flash. After several delays and directors who understood each other about the project, Andy Muschietti took over the reins and set out to adapt one of the most iconic (and complex) bows in comics: The Flashpoint Paradox. The Flash movie that brings back Ezra Miller after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Y League of Justice will adjust to this plot, motivating his speedy character to travel back in time trying to prevent the murder of his mother (the same one that led to his father’s imprisonment). Naturally, this space-time journey will cause serious damage to the chronological line of your universe.

In fact, it will end up making it easier for Barry Allen to find a new version of Supergirl in charge of Sasha street and, above all, with two different incarnations of Batman. One is the one you already know: the Bruce Wayne who has played Ben affleck until Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But another has not appeared on the screen for decades, and it is the one he played Michael Keaton on Batman Y Batman returns, both led by Tim Burton. The return of Keaton to his character is one of the great attractions of The Flash, and it is precisely thanks to him that some anecdotal images from the filming have caused such a stir among the fandom.

In these images we can see what is clearly Wayne Mansion … but not the one we saw in the approximations of Zack snyderbut in Burton movies. That is, the one that uses the Knebworth House facilities in north London, the same ones that were used for the exteriors of Batman and Batman Returns. That Muschietti wants to resort to exactly the same settings in Keaton’s films is a good example of the fidelity that he will keep to the cinematographic legacy of the character, and of his ability to spur all our nostalgia.

In addition to Calle, Keaton, Affleck and Miller himself, in The Flash we will also find Ron Livingston Y Maribel verdu as Henry and Nora Allen, Barry’s parents, and we will meet again Kiersey clemons as Iris West after her recent appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. If all goes well, The Flash would hit theaters on November 4, 2022.