is tested at minus 30 degrees

On snow and ice

If things are done, it is better to do them well. The Cupra executives who decided to carry out the tests kilometers from the Arctic Circle must have thought the same. It was in this white and frozen environment that the video that stars in this article was recorded. We can imagine the fun of the pilot at the controls of this compact SUV, capable of accelerate from 0 to 50 km / h in just 2.9 seconds, a push more than necessary to leave the images that we enjoy now.

The conditions, despite the grateful sun, were 30 degrees below zero and the specific location a 6 square kilometer frozen lake. In addition to the visual show, these tests have served to certify the strength of the Cupra Born chassis, which has shown its poise and dynamic control reliability of the car. What’s more, in such conditions the brakes are vital and have responded perfectly. We imagine ourselves visiting the snowy mountains at the wheel of this electric car of which we do not know powers, autonomies and charging times.