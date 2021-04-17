Is Televisa bankrupt? Emilio Azcárraga lost millions | Instagram

Forbes magazine has surprised by revealing that Emilio Azcarraga, President of Televisa has lost 20% of his assets in 2020, will this mean the bankruptcy of Televisa ?. According to the respected magazine, the businessman lost $ 220 million in just one year, which is a fifth of his assets.

It was revealed that the famous Mexican television station is not bankrupt, it even increased its audience by 20%; However, television sales revenues fell enormously as a result of the crisis faced by various companies, which ended up affecting television.

Despite the marked reduction in his fortune, the owner of Televisa Group and Club América of Liga MX continues to rank as one of the richest men in Mexico and Forbes has positioned Emilio Azcárraga at number 32 on its famous list.

But not everything is bad news for Azcárraga, since the businessman and Grupo Televisa already have a strategy to reverse the decrease in income. It has been revealed that the television station is betting on modernization and digital content to give the change it needs.

The company has gone further and decided to bet on being the new competition of Netflix. Televisa announced a couple of days ago its merger with Univision, to launch a streaming platform and directly face Uncle Netflix.

Much has been said about the audience in these times of Covid-19, where even the successful Televisa Hoy Program has been affected. As has been said, the morning’s audience levels have decreased markedly since the departure of its producer Magda Rodríguez and it is something that her sister Andrea Rodríguez Doria has not been able to counter.

In Gossip No Like, they assure that enormous changes are coming for Televisa and that Univision even acquired the television station and it was not the other way around. Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain shared that among the television stations’ plans were to record everything in Mexico to reduce production costs and others and that some Univisión programs would eventually replace those of Televisa.

Ceriani assured that this change could not be a success since Mexicans enjoy a content very different from the public of Miami and the audience could be more affected than it could already be.