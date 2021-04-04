Is Target open this Easter Sunday 2021?

Getty Images Target

Happy Easter 2021! If you need to get some last minute Easter treats, you are probably wondering which food stores are open near you. Is Target open or closed today? Unfortunately, we have bad news if you want to shop at Target today.

Target is not open on Easter Day

Target is not open on Easter. This is not unusual for the chain. In fact, it is not normally open during the Easter holidays.

A Target representative told Heavy: “Target stores will be closed on Easter.”

Many other stores and supermarket chains, including Walmart, are open. So if you need something today, try a nearby Walmart or a different grocery chain that may be open today. If you’re looking to get your orders delivered, check out Shipt or Instacart. The apps will tell you if your preferred store offers food delivery today.

However, if you don’t need your groceries today, Target will reopen Monday morning during its regular business hours.

Target Offers COVID-19 Vaccines in Some Limited Locations

Target has been working with CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment at some of its CVS pharmacies in stores. But you must schedule these appointments through the CVS website.

Target’s COVID-19 page reads: “Through our long-standing partnership with CVS, more than 1,700 Target stores currently have a CVS pharmacy inside and administer flu shots each year. As states continue to determine end time and prioritization for frontline and essential workers and HHS determines where to allocate vaccines for the public, CVS will evaluate these locations to offer the vaccine to our team members and guests at the future. Like many companies, we are making plans to implement this safely, working closely with our partners and listening to guidance from public health officials so that we are ready to support vaccine distribution efforts. “

The site also notes, “Target is working closely with CVS to provide locker rooms within our stores for CVS to administer coronavirus vaccines, following state and federal guidelines. Go to CVS.com to determine your eligibility and see if there is a location near you that currently offers the vaccine. We are also working with state health departments to support community-driven immunization initiatives as they emerge. We currently support community vaccination sites outside or adjacent to the following Target locations, and guests should contact these groups for registration information and vaccination appointments: Our Somerville, MA store, operated by Cambridge Health Alliance and the Massachusetts Department of Health. “

To find the closest CVS pharmacy at a Target near you, you can check the locator here. However, not all of these places will distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Visit the CVS website here and scroll down to the map showing vaccine availability to see if CVS stores in your region offer vaccines by appointment. If your state is on that list, click on your state. You will then see details on who is eligible for CVS vaccines, which cities offer them, and whether or not the city is fully booked.

