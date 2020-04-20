System Shock is a cult franchise and when the third installment was announced, the hype of fans went to the clouds. However, the project today known as System Shock 3, went from a good start to uncertainty and silence after it was impacted by the Starbreeze financial crisis. A few months ago, a report noted that the development of System Shock 3 was in trouble and that many of the OtherSide Entertainment creatives are no longer in the studio. Despite this, it seems that the project has shown signs of life.

A Gamingbolt report shared the post by Walter Somol, vice president of marketing, business and development for OtherSide Entertainment, made at the studio’s official forum where he started by saying “we’re still here.” According to the manager’s information, the development team is working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and took the opportunity to show off what they are doing with the project they have in their hands: “We are all working remotely in this At the moment, probably like most of you. Our new concept is progressing very well and we’re very excited about it. We have a great style and we think it’s a distinctive art style, and both that and the game come together in Unreal Engine 4. I know which is just a small preview, but right now I can’t say anything about it. “

As you can read, at no time is the name System Shock 3 mentioned, so it cannot be determined if it talks about this game. In this sense, this publication has made fans think radically as there are those who think that it is a sign of life for System Shock 3, while others consider that the message refers to new plans, which would mean that the project has been abandoned. .

