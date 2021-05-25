Is streaming equivalent to the video clip of the 80s?

Although social networks and streaming platforms such as Netflix are common today, not long ago they were unthinkable. Youtube, Instagram, TikTok or SpotifyMaybe they weren’t even an idea written on a draft. Keep in mind that the first Internet browser was not developed until 1991. In this scenario, what were the entertainment and content reception options more than forty years ago? Radio, at first, and later film and television. Sounds and images, what is now commonplace, before they were a kind of privilege.

The cinema serves to approach those moments. Lonely towns or rooms where the only connection to the outside world is the radio. A pop example: the scene in which Rocky goes out to train for his fight with Apollo after drinking a glass with three eggs: he wakes him up is a radio with an alarm. In other films, the scenes in which the television is in the living room of the house and the family gathers around it to watch this or that program are quite common, as if it were fire for the first men.

Then, on August 1, 1981, MTV (Music Television) was launched. Younger generations may associate this channel with entertainment programs, various types of shows, rather than just videos. But yes. Before it was like that. The first one that was emitted by the channel was all a manifesto: Video Killed The Radio Star by The Buggles. His appearance not only offered another way of approaching music, summarized in radio and concerts; it also altered part of the industry’s business model. The music was no longer just heard, it could now be seen. MTV “put” the artists, body and work, in people’s homes.

Rock and pop of the 80s: selling experiences

It is worth clarifying something: the video clip did not start with MTV. It is estimated that the first to make one was Elvis presley with the theme of the movie Jailhouse rock in 1957. However, since 1920 there were already artists, such as Oskar fischinger, experimenting with sounds and images; even Carlos GardelIn 1930, he recorded himself performing a dozen songs live.

What happened to MTV? The specialization. There was a space dedicated exclusively to the video clip. While radio did not disappear – nor did it lose weight, because the technological leaps were not as fast as they are today and it is still a key means of communication – people found another way to constantly get closer to their stars. It was no longer just the disyoquey that counted, that mythical figure who was in charge of playing music on radios and nightclubs, or announcers entering and leaving the songs with mastery, while they sounded on air. MTV created another space.

When the work of several of the main groups and artists of the time is reviewed, such as Depeche Mode, U2, Prince, Michael jackson or Madonna, plus the tradition that bands like What in, The Cure, or Leonard Cohen, there are videos in which the songs are accompanied by their own visual narratives. Although it is difficult to separate the song from the video, there was another element of entertainment. Not surprisingly, in many cases, he no longer wondered about the last song but if “did you see the last video of …?”. The paradigm had been altered.

To this must be added another feature present in dozens of videos: the incorporation of fragments on stage, simulating live presentations. Bands like Aerosmith, Iron maiden, Bon Jovi, Def leppard, Van HalenIn addition to wearing tons of makeup and long hair, they were also recreating a show. Why is this important? Because the video clip, in addition to influencing aesthetic trends, allowed bands and artists to “sell” the experience they could generate live; invited viewers to buy concert tickets.

Streaming, the other big change

Glenn Carstens-Peters / Unsplash

Just as MTV shook different habits in 1981, Netflix also did so in 2007. Although the company was founded in 1997, ten years later it began a journey that has not ended yet: it offered the possibility for its subscribers to access video content on demand at through computers.

This is how one of the main streaming platforms began to grow. Data retransmission – as the word streaming can be translated – is not new. There is antecedents that go back a hundred years ago (in a very crude version). But the internet, internet accessibility and the development of different devices, among other aspects, contributed to its rise and to the development of services such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, Disney Plus, Apple tv Y Amazon Prime Video, to name just a few.

These platforms, in addition to managing different types of catalogs, also offer their own productions and allow the viewer to choose, have a kind of control over what they see: viewers are no longer subject to the content grid of one channel or another. If it caused a person to see Grey’s Anatomy for the 16th time, you can do it according to your schedules, for example.

Added to this, as the journalist Axel Marazzi describes, a key aspect: the appearance of “three new competitors who have landed and are changing everything: Disney Plus, NBC Universal Y Warner Media”. The more competition, the more demanding and, perhaps, more diversity in the proposals. There are more doubts about the latter, because the market may be saturating: how long can you see so much content? Another important detail: it is estimated that, since 2012, at least in the United Kingdom and the United States, the time that people spend in front of the television has been decreasing between 3% and 4%. Before the pandemic, Americans already spent more time browsing on mobile phones or tablets than watching TV.

Platforms such as YouTube and Spotify increased their traffic and the volume of subscribers, as well as the aforementioned streaming platforms also grew earlier than expected. The case of Spotify is quite graphic: according to information from Eric Hernán Hirschfeld, in a matter of eight months of 2020 it grew 30% in relation to 2019. That translates to 8 million users.

The appearance of the COVID-19 and the pandemic intensified a process that was already in development. With the whole world forced to spend time at home, what entertainment options were there? The streaming. In his article, Marazzi cites Books Barnes (The New York Times), who delves into the autonomy that the main content producers are taking: studios are selling options to their consumers, directly, instead of relying on other operators or the cinema to do it.

Possible effects

As detailed in the documentary The social dilemma, produced by Netflix, changes in habits related to these platforms and streaming can influence people in different ways. These services, related or not to audiovisual products, group huge databases that, in turn, feed various algorithms and that, in turn, resonates with other issues. That is why, as the documentary explains, a simple search in Google it may lead to related advertising later appearing or linked content being suggested.

What does this mean? They may, to a lesser or greater extent, influence the way users think. Wasn’t that the effect that was generated in the 80s, recreating live experiences through video clips? When a purchase is stimulated or through automatic reproduction, it is tried that users spend more time on these platforms, a kind of commercial objective is also achieved through streaming.

One of the key resources in this sense, and which is related to the music and aesthetics of the 80s, are the series set at that time or full of references to that moment. That may explain some of the buzz generated by Cobra Kai, the sequel series of the film saga of karate Kid (the first was released in 1984) or the charm generated by Stranger things. They are productions that can attract young audiences and those who grew up with those stories, adults today.

The above reveals another important element: nostalgia. About what? Of a historical moment. A possible recreation of that time is made by Carlos Joric in his article “Why do we like the eighties?” In his work he highlights: “Technological advances. Thanks to the introduction of television in a large part of the world, the appearance of video players and the popularization of video games, audiovisual products manufactured by American companies have entered homes around the world ”. Streaming through, now all this comes in an even more powerful way.

However, as Victor M. González explains, in relation to this type of productions inspired or supported by elements of that time, “perhaps it is not so much a matter of recreating atmospheres from other times but of fleeing from modern ones, of creating a kind of neutral aesthetics where certain stories can be told rejecting certain current conventions ”. Play.

