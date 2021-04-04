Is Starbucks open this Easter Sunday 2021?

Getty Images Starbucks

Today is Easter 2021, and whether you’re celebrating at home or spending the holidays with friends and family, you may need to start your day with a tasty Starbucks. Or you may need a refreshing Starbucks coffee sometime during the day to get on with it. Is Starbucks open today for Easter Sunday 2021? Can you pick up Starbucks at the drive-through or get your coffee? The answer is yes, many Starbucks stores are open today during the Easter holidays.

Starbucks store hours vary at Easter

A Starbucks representative previously told Heavy that store hours are not set across the chain and that while most stores are open on Easter, the hours may vary. This means that it will be best if you check the hours of your local store before heading there. You can find the hours of operation for a Starbucks near you in the Starbucks app or by using the Starbucks store locator.

Hours may vary from store to store. In Austin, for example, some stores open from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. today and every day, while others are open from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Others open at 5:30 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. And some don’t even open until 8:00 a.m. and close at 9:00 p.m. In California, one store is listed as open from 4:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., another from 5:00 a.m. at 10:00 pm and others are also open at different times. So better check first, especially during the holidays.

If the nearby store is open, some locations allow customers to use the Starbucks app to locate a store, place an order, and pay in advance. Then you can pick up at the door, at the self service or at the counter, depending on the store options. Here are step-by-step instructions for placing digital orders.

Starbucks delivery options are available

Starbucks stores also offer delivery options. UberEats is offering $ 5 off your first two orders at select locations with the code SBXNEW. DoorDash also has Starbucks deliveries at many locations. Postmates, at participating locations, are offering SAVE100 for $ 100 in shipping rate credits for new customers. Grubhub also delivers from Starbucks to select locations. (All promotions are subject to change at any time).

Starbucks specials

Starbucks offers a number of limited-time drink specials for the occasion, along with their menu favorites. Current offerings for spring include Pineapple Matcha Drink (coconut milk with matcha tea and a “fruity twist”), Guava Passion Fruit Drink (tropical flavors with coconut milk), Espresso Oatmeal Shake with Brown Sugar (blonde espresso with cinnamon and brown sugar and topped with oatmeal), the Espresso chocolate shake with almond milk (blonde espresso, cocoa, malt and almond milk), the Nitro Cold Brew with Sweet Cream (a classic), the Nitro Cold Brew (another classic), Kale and Portabella Mushroom Sous Vide Egg Bites (made with cage-free eggs and less than 250 calories), and a box of chickpea and avocado protein (15g protein and no meat or dairy).

Remember that special offers vary by location and can end at any time. You can also participate in the Starbucks rewards program to win free food and drinks.

