Is squeezing the juice worth it?

What the planned EIP-1559 could mean for Ethereum, DeFi, and miners.

The Ethereum 1559 upgrade proposal, to be included alongside the “London” update in July, has caused as much excitement as it is fear and panic. On the surface, EIP-1559 is nothing more than a change in Ethereum’s gas fee structure. And to bring it to life, it has also been labeled as Ethereum’s scarcity engine, or burning mechanism, as it will destroy the Ether (ETH) used in transaction fees, making the cryptocurrency deflationary and perhaps more valuable in the world. the future.

Curbing Ether’s inflation will make the digital asset as deflationary as Bitcoin (BTC), meaning that its purchasing power will only increase over time. However, the relevance of the EIP-1559 proposal is based on the setting of out-of-control gasoline rates. The update has been in the works for some time, but its timing couldn’t have come at a better time. Ethereum’s soaring transaction fees are the result of the network being the most widely used blockchain in the world. This is partly due to its smart contract functionality, something the Bitcoin blockchain is limited in.

Ethereum’s functionality has used it as the backbone of various booms in the sector. First, it was the initial coin offerings, then came decentralized finance, and now non-fungible tokens. To better understand the relevance of EIP-1559, we need to step back and take a look at the current gas pricing model and why it needs to be changed for the sake of the ecosystem, although it will leave some miners with a problem. Bitter taste in the mouth.

Transactions on the Ethereum blockchain

Any form of activity carried out on Ethereum is recorded on the blockchain, and the accompanying change is considered a transaction. Each transaction has a cost, which serves two purposes. First, the transaction costs are intended to deter bad actors from spamming the network. And secondly, they are intended to incentivize miners who maintain the network by confirming transactions.

The Ethereum network currently uses an auction system to determine the gas rate. This basically means that there is no specific transaction fee, and the actual amount paid depends on factors including network traffic. In theory, users who offer to pay more will have their transactions prioritized and confirmed early. But just like in any auction system, the price could go up a lot. In February, Ethereum’s transaction fee exceeded $ 39 for the first time.

This increase has benefited the miners, who for obvious reasons want the status quo to remain unchanged. It is argued that the EIP-1559 update would reduce transaction costs by up to 90%, but this can only be confirmed when it goes live.

For the Ethereum community in general, EIP-1559 is a welcome update, perhaps long overdue.

More about the EIP-1559 update

The EIP-1559 update proposes to use flexible block sizes instead of fixed block sizes, as has been the norm in proof-of-work systems. To do this, EIP-1559 uses a two-tier system consisting of a base rate and tips.

The base rate will be paid in Ether and its price will constantly change based on network congestion. The new proposal aims to keep network utilization at 50% or less. If network usage exceeds this threshold, the base rate will also increase. This predictable pricing model is meant to remove the burden of setting the price from users and pass it on to be set automatically by wallet providers. The base fee would then be burned after collection, which means that miners will no longer pocket the transaction fees. This will turn Ether into a deflationary asset, propping up its price over time.

Tips are slightly different from base in that they are not required. And unlike base fees that need to be destroyed, the miners keep the tips. According to EIP-1559, the blocks will not be completely full, which will give miners the space to assign transactions to users who would be willing to pay a premium for their transactions to be included in the following blocks. However, the miners have no control over the fee structure and are disappointed by the proposal.

Miners are not amused by the proposal EIP-1559

No one in life is ready to stop eating, the same goes for Ethereum miners. In February alone, miners’ revenue reached a record $ 1.3 billion, half of which came from transaction fees. Miners have been campaigning against proposal EIP-155 because it is estimated that it will cost them up to 50% of their income. The problem has reached the point where some groups threaten to unite in a show of force. While it may not incentivize them to conduct a 51% attack on the network, the possibility that they can do so will likely give developers sleepless nights.

This also shows that blockchain networks are at the mercy of large mining pools. And if it’s just ethical and economic reasons that prevent them from leveraging their hash rate for their own nefarious benefits, then blockchains may be far from safe. At some point, they may have enough reasons to take over the network.

On the other hand, the loss of the miners is a victory for the DeFi projects.

The new fee structure will allow DeFi projects to pay less for their transactions on the Ethereum network. And in the long run, this will reduce the number of projects migrating to other blockchains.

But transitioning from Ethereum to a more scalable network is doing so at the expense of miners who have made no secret of their displeasure at the proposed changes. There is still a long way to go before Ethereum gets to where it wants to be, and some stakeholders will burn out along the way.

The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed here are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Michael J. Garbade is the co-founder and CEO of Education Ecosystem. He is a serial technology entrepreneur who previously worked at Amazon, General Electric, Rebate Networks, Photobucket, and UniCredit Group. Garbade has experience working in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America.