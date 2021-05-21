Is Spain going to incorporate the famous ‘Austrian backpack’?

The defects of the Spanish labor market are clear: high unemployment levels and too much temporary employment. The situation has not been reversed for years. The Bank of Spain wants to end the abuse of temporary contracts and the inequality that exists in the protection of workers.

For this, the regulatory body has reopened the debate on the ‘Austrian backpack’. In its recent annual report on the situation of the Spanish economy in 2020, it proposes that the State use some of the European funds to finance part of the transition to this new system of severance payments.

Also of interest:

The Bank of Spain defends that this proposal has been prepared so that the compensation does not change. Photo: Getty Creative.

The Austrian backpack is a fund that the employer accumulates in favor of the worker and that will be delivered in the event of dismissal. It is a kind of social contribution paid by the employer and serves to replace the compensation, in part or in full, in the event that he decides to terminate a worker’s contract.

To help companies ‘fill the backpacks’ of their workers at the beginning, the Bank of Spain proposes that the State contribute 8,031 million in the first four years with part of European funds.

Possible benefits

The risk of decapitalization of companies is considerably reduced in the event of a possible economic crisis. If the Austrian backpack completely replaces the current system, each employer would cover fully and at all times the total of their severance pay obligations. Therefore, given the need to resort to massive layoffs, no extraordinary and unforeseen losses would be caused to employers.

In addition, the backpack could end the duality of the job market in which we find highly protected workers and others who are not. Why? The malicious incentive of being able to make the cheapest dismissal is removed. That is, to terminate the contract of the person who has accrued less severance pay to date. Companies would prioritize retaining their best staff and not, as is the case now, to expel the best workers if this is able to minimize the cost of dismissal.

Read more

On the other hand, the Austrian backpack promotes work mobility. The predisposition of each worker to change companies would increase because in no case would they lose the accumulated compensation. For this same reason, it prevents a worker from staying in the same position just for fear of losing this compensation.

By last, improves retirement conditions. All the capital stored in the fund throughout the worker’s working life will be received as a complement to his retirement.

Austrian model

Since 2003, this system has been operating in Austria. It consists of a monthly contribution from the employer amounting to 1.53% of the worker’s gross salary, which has basically replaced severance pay.

Experts point out that in Spain, with a 20-day layoff, it would cost a lot to fully implement this formula. In all the scenarios, the model would be mixed: part of the dismissal would be financed directly in this way in an account of the worker and the other would be disbursed for a number of days the same as now.

Criticisms of the Austrian backpack

Some parliamentary groups have demonstrated against the Austrian backpack. Unidos Podemos or ERC have denounced that this model would only make dismissal cheaper. For its part, the Bank of Spain has defended that this proposal has been prepared “so that the compensation does not change”.

What seems clear is that, if we want to guarantee the future of pensions, we must take short-term measures, whether to incorporate this model or a newer one. And the sooner the better.

The other side of the coin

IDNet News