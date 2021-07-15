Is Spain better at competing individually or in teams?

07/14/2021 at 7:51 PM CEST

Participating in an Olympic Games represents the culminating moment in an athlete’s career. Spain has appeared with an average of 300 athletes in the events held in the 21st century with the 2004 Athens Olympic Games as the largest harvest in terms of total number of medals with 20. In the Rio de Janeiro 2016 edition, however , was the occasion in which more gold metals were won, reaching seven. Where did those medals come from?

Spain has achieved 64 medals in the 21st century and 26 of them were achieved as a team. In Beijing 2008 it was when the teams shone with their own light, beating the individuals for the first time. In the Chinese capital, 10 team medals were achieved for nine individuals, despite the fact that the trend has changed over time towards individuality, having achieved five as a team of the 17 achieved in Rio 2016.

If there is something fixed so far this century is that the men’s basketball team is not going to miss its appointment with the podium, having achieved two silvers and a bronze in a row while waiting for what they do in Tokyo 2020. They, Better than anyone, they represent that family and team spirit necessary for an entire generation to bathe in Olympic glory. His example has served so that the women’s basketball team achieved its first metal -silver- in Rio 2016, the same as the women’s water polo in London 2012. In all three cases, the United States team crossed the path to prevent total glory.

Golden passion

Those who did reach that golden rung were our canoeists led by the standard-bearer Saúl Craviotto, who achieved two golds by teaming up with Carlos Pérez Rial in Beijing 2008 or Cristian Toro in 2016. The Asturian is a true phenomenon making teams because he has also won medals In the individual category, reaching four medals in his record. Speaking of flag bearers, Rafa Nadal can also give a good account of what it is to win an individual gold medal and also in doubles. The second was achieved in Rio 2016 by pairing with a Marc López with whom he regained full confidence in his game after a big bump of two seasons. The one from Manacor has always admitted that this team medal occupies a special place in his heart due to the circumstances in which it was achieved. Another team medal that was achieved in this discipline was in the women’s doubles with Vivi Ruano and Conchita Martínez, with which the Aragonese put a finishing touch to her career.

Sailing, horse riding, beach volleyball, track cycling, synchronized swimming or field hockey have been other disciplines where Spain has won medals, becoming a superpower in team sports. You know, unity is strength and the Spanish Olympic team has managed to thrill an entire country with its group achievements. The most remembered medals always come in this luck.