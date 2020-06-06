Video game companies have the difficult task of achieving the expected sales with their titles every year, but also being able to earn the trust of users. Two not very simple missions that cause us to constantly see changes between companies. Taking Metacritic, the most important ranking website based on the players themselves, as a reference, we have compiled a list of the most loved companies, but also the most hated. For classification, Metacritic has taken into account the positive evaluations (those above 75%).

Activision / Blizzard – Score 79.9%

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | Activision

Who was going to tell Activision / Blizzard that it would be among the best companies according to the critics. Although the future of both companies seemed uncertain a few years ago, recent movements by the two companies have placed them well above the table. Releases such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the arrival of Overwatch on Nintendo Switch and of course the renewed energy with which Call of Duty has returned thanks to Modern Warfare have been a breath of fresh air for the company.

Nintendo – 80%

Nintendo Switch Lite | Nintendo

Gone are the times of doubt with Nintendo and WiiU. Nintendo Switch is here to stay and we just have to take a look at the console’s exorbitant sales figures. 2020 has been a year that, unlike 2019, has not been so loaded with releases but in which we have been able to enjoy great titles both exclusively and thirdparty. That is why Nintendo is one of the most beloved companies.

Capcom – 79.1%

Resident Evil 2 | Capcom

Like Activision, Capcom has been able to reinvent itself in recent years to gain the trust of players. The launch of Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry V and Monster Hunter World have been two steps forward that have placed the Japanese company at the top. Now they just need to stay in the gap, given the good reception of the remakes of Resident Evil, it’s time to bet on new brands.

Xbox – 76.4%

Sea of ​​Thieves | Rare

After an easy start, Microsoft has managed to recover from the harsh criticism received with Xbox One. The launch of Xbox One S and Xbox One X have helped, but it is especially the emphasis placed on their exclusive games in recent years and by Xbox Game Pass course which has triggered positive user reviews.

Square Enix – 76.1%

Final Fantasy XIV | Square Enix

Square Enix owes NieR Automata and Final Fantasy XIV a lot during their recent years. Two titles that have completely resurrected the Japanese company, especially the Japanese MMO and that have raised it as one of the most important products in its category. Of course, the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake has also helped.

Electronic Arts – 75.2%

Apex Legends | Respawn Entertainment

EA achieves a critical shave pass. Although they have managed to regain confidence with the Apex Legends Seasons, one of the best Battle Royale of the moment or the host of Need for Speed ​​Heat, there is no doubt that Battlefield V and the cancellation of more content, along with Anthem there have been two great stones on the road.

Ubisoft – 73.3%

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | Ubisoft

Ubisoft does not achieve the approval and not because they do not deserve it, but because of the lack of content for some of its games as a service (The Division 2) and the absence of great titles. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey It was his last big project, quite a gem in the field of action and RPG, but Ubisoft players and fans have been orphaned ever since. The latest installment of Ghost Recon, to top it all, has not helped.

Sony – 71.5%

The Last of Us Part II | Sony

Sony may be the clear winner of the generation. Playstation 4 It has swept stores and there have been no shortcomings for the platform, but the last year for the Japanese company has not been very well received by users. Death Stranding has been his big release, which garnered mixed reviews. Looking ahead to 2020, the company may mend the situation with long-awaited releases like Ghost of Tsushima or The Last of Us: Part 2.