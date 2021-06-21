Is skyscraper urbanism ecological?

06/21/2021 at 9:03 AM CEST

The start of the de-escalation of the covid has returned a frenzied real estate activity to Benidorm, an icon of peninsular tourism and for a few years an example of an urban planning in height that now other municipalities in the province of Alicante want to adopt, such as Torrevieja.

In just two years, up to eight buildings of more than 20 heights have been started, finished or are planned in Benidorm with about 1,000 homes. The urban activity began to move in 2018, but in the last two years it has accelerated and some properties have been built in just one year.

Benidorm is a city of skyscrapers. Its skyline is known worldwide and tall towers that complete the urban fabric do not stop adding to it. Of these, seven were newly built and one that was already on the horizon but had to be stopped: the ‘Intempo’, which is added to the skyscrapers that will be completed in the coming months.

This 192-meter-high, 45-storey golden tower will have 256 homes and is currently finishing its construction. It was screened in 2006, but the crisis frustrated his dream. The developer UNIQ Residential is the one who reactivated the construction that has been underway for months.

To it, a few meters away, is added one of the TM projects, the two towers of ‘Sunset Waves’ with 29 floors and 132 homes in which the owners have already begun to live after being granted the occupancy license. Its wave shape and its blue color stand out in the midst of the work being carried out to develop this sector of 131,000 square meters, in which three other towers are planned: the two of ‘Sunset Cliffs’ and the ‘Sakura’.

The first two will have 28 and 30 floors and 280 homes with an investment of 86 million euros; the third with a Japanese name, is being built by CHM and will have 22 floors and 76 homes. All of them already have the building license.

The urban fabric of this part of Benidorm is complemented by two more towers a few meters from the Poniente 2/1 sector, in La Cala: ‘Delfin Tower’ and ‘Benidorm Beach’. Two skyscrapers of 22 floors and 44 homes, and 36 floors and 196 homes respectively whose structure is already up and construction is being finished.

However, it should be noted that all these towers will add about 1,000 new homes of all kinds, whose prices range from 180,000 euros to about 2 million, depending on the height or size.

Torrevieja gets on the car

Meanwhile, the fever for skyscrapers is spreading to neighboring Torrevieja, characterized by “horizontal” developments, which have consumed much of its territory. Now they bet on tall buildings.

Torrevieja municipal planning plans to build 18 skyscrapers, some of up to 40 heights, and of them half will be used for hotel use. The City Council has eliminated urban limits and limits so that these properties can become a reality.

There are no cranes yet, but there are already projects in the pipeline. In recent years, four high-rise building projects have been presented to benefit from two specific modifications to the Torrevieja planning, which allow greater typological freedom and hotel use in the urban area.

These urban modifications allow to bypass the general limitation of six heights that governs the planning of Torrevieja since 1986 if part of the construction is intended for temporary accommodation.

The other two projects include four larger towers – up to thirty floors – and almost a hundred meters high. Two planned by the promoter Baraka and another three by Metrovacesa. All planned in the bay of Torrevieja. The Baraka Towers will be located between the Doña Sinforosa park and the Acequión canal.

Metrovacesa could not avail itself of the simplified environmental assessment procedure, which depends exclusively on the City Council, because it was a formula that was not in force at the time the processing began in 2015.

Both projects are at the expense of reports from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which has questioned the impact of future buildings in the public domain area And remember that the administrative procedure requires the permission of the General Directorate of Coasts. The company alleges that in order to process these modifications (approved more than ten years ago) a report from Costas was requested, but the administration did not reply at that time.

Paula Franco, architect and member of Culture of the College of Alicante, emphasizes that the city of Benidorm «is mediatic, diverse, dense & mldr; and the freedom of its urban model, in contrast to the large extensions of low-rise buildings that draw the traditional landscape of the coast, is capable of dismantling all urban prejudices »in the way in which its high-rise buildings occupy the land along its few kilometers of coastline.

«Urban density, thought in a vertical direction, reduces energy consumption, the length of roads and the kilometers that means of transport must travel, while facilitating the reduction of CO2, one of the most significant indicators when assessing the environmental commitment of a city ”, he points out.

For Miguel Martínez, architect and member of the Official College of the Valencian Community, the controversy highlights “the contradiction between the visual impact that a city produces on the landscape and the ecological footprint it generates in the territory.”

“Although it may seem otherwise to many people, Benidorm and its high density in height favors a compact city model, much more sustainable than other diffuse urban developments. On the one hand, it consumes much less territory, allowing a greater percentage of the literal to not be urbanized. On the other hand, it promotes efficiency in the use of resources and waste management.

In addition, according to Martínez, «to concentrate the skyscrapers a short distance from the sea facilitates pedestrian or bicycle movements, thus reducing car use.

Lastly, the lowering of resources makes it possible to offer a competitive accommodation offer, which contributes to the seasonal adjustment of tourism, facilitating high occupancy rates every month of the year.

However, Benidorm is unique and should remain that way: «The historical context that led to its emergence is very different from the current one. The fragility of the coastline, its high environmental value and the need to develop policies in tune with the objectives of sustainable development should lead to the preservation of the last valuable soils existing in the coastal area of ​​the Valencian Community. The current pandemic situation has revealed the tremendous weaknesses of an economic model totally dependent on tourism. It is therefore necessary to promote urban policies that diversify the productive fabric.

Compact ‘versus’ dispersed model

Jorge Olcina, president of the Spanish Association of Geographers maintains, for his part, that the compact city model is more environmentally efficient than the dispersed city model. In the compact model, less land is used and the greater the efficiency in the management of water and energy, “since there are fewer losses in the network. In addition, the displacements of basic services (garbage collection) are less, as well as of urban mobility in general (vehicles, buses), with which CO2 emissions are lower ”.

On the contrary, Olcina emphasizes that the dispersed city model (Torrevieja and many of the Mediterranean cities between Barcelona and Malaga) is more wasteful of land, water and energy. And it supposes the realization of greater number of displacements by part of the population, therefore, greater emissions. «In addition, the compact model is the one that creates the city, versus the dispersed model that generates urban cells disconnected from each other. In the Mediterranean world, city culture has always been based on the compact model, as opposed to the dispersed model typical of the Anglo-Saxon world ”, says Olcina.

Of course, the dispersed model generates greater short-term benefits to city councils (building licenses) and that is why it developed both in Spain in the 1990s and in the beginning of the 21st century, in the real estate boom stage, but in the long term This term generates “more expenses than the compact city, because these residential urban cells must be provided with equipment and basic services, with the economic expense that this entails for municipalities, especially in small towns,” says the professor of Regional Geographic Analysis of the University of Alicante.

Environmentalists are wary of concrete ‘screens’

The opinion of environmentalists is different. For example, Amigos de los Humedales del Sur de Alicante (AHSA) has presented allegations to the detailed study and preliminary urbanization project of the Baraka Towers in the Acequión de Torrevieja. The environmentalists request the exclusion of the Doña Sinforosa park from the scope of the project, a public green area “of great popular roots that is intended to be transformed in a traumatic way” and where the trees in the area are threatened.

In addition, they assure that a large part of the plot was part of the Cañada Real de la Costa livestock route, which until August 2019 had a legal width of 75.22 meters.

Environmentalists point out that the landscape impact of the construction of the two towers «will be brutal due to its high height, more than 80 meters, in a low-rise built environment and in the markedly horizontal landscape »of one of the protected natural areas of greatest interest in the Valencian Community, the Lagunas de La Mata and Torrevieja Natural Park.

Now, in general, Ecologistas en Acción de Alicante also sees some advantage to high-rise urbanism as an urban concept, because it “occupies less land.” “What happens is that when it is built in this way on the seashore, a concrete screen is being created,” says Carlos Arribas, spokesman for this entity, who recalls that the Coastal Law prohibits it.

Arribas points out that in Benidorm this type of skyscraper «may make some sense, but not in TorreviejaBecause there, in reality, urbanizations already predominate and have depleted the land; the only way out is to build vertically ”, so in this case no land is being saved.

In the end, environmentalists fear, is that it will end up being built both horizontally and vertically.