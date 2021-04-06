Is Sharon Carter the villain?

As with WandaVision, some online theories are being built around the Falcon series and Marvel Studios’ Winter Soldier.

We have already seen the first three episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which means that half of the first season has already been released. Therefore, all the stories they have shown should begin to close. This includes resolving the true identity of Power Broker. A mysterious character that many believe to be Sharon carter interpreted by Emily VanCamp.

Attention SPOILERS. The return of the Agent 13 to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe happened in the third episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. She helps Sam, Bucky and Zemo when they had it more complicated, while explaining that he makes a living in Madripoor.

After chapter 3 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier titled “Power Broker”, fans are convinced that Sharon carter is he Agent of Power. So in a recent interview the actress was asked about this Emily VanCamp. But she did not want to reveal many surprises about the series of Marvel studios.

“Well that’s a good question. I mean, the Power Broker could be anyone. Also, there are several characters that have yet to be seen. So, I mean, I can’t say anything. “

Do you think Sharon Carter is a Power Broker? Leave us your comments below.

WandaVision is a bad antecedent.

Unfortunately, the craze for theorizing about Falcon and the Winter Soldier It is not at the same level as when it was released WandaVision, since the fans of Marvel studios were a bit disappointed by the explanations given by the series of Scarlet Witch and Vision. Since in the end there was nothing behind and not even Quiksilver from Evan Peters it was solved in a spectacular way, since they simply gave him a simple and direct explanation.

Therefore, something similar must be expected to Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as much as they want to hide the identity of Power Broker, in the end they will give a simple explanation and do not expect that Marvel studios do something complicated, as it is not your style. Because they want fans of comics and those who have only seen the movies to understand everything without further complications.

The following episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and you can see on Disney + by following this link.