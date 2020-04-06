Did you know why Bad Bunny is called Bad Bunny? Well, we did not know. See in this video the reason why this Puerto Rican artist decided on that stage name.

April 06, 20208: 32 AM

During his participation in the famous show of Jimmy Fallon, Bad bunny was taken by surprise when this photograph was revealed.

This is a portrait of him, when he was just a little school boy, dressed up as a big Easter bunny … What tenderness!

“That was an Easter day, at school. I was wearing that stupid costume. It was very bad (to wear it) and from this photograph comes the name of Bad Bunny,” he confessed.

For Bad bunny wearing that costume traumatized him for life “He was very angry, he was trying to smile, with a basket full of eggs …”

That is why, because of that costume that they forced him to wear, that we now have Bad Bunny, our “bad bunny”.

Who would have imagined it?

