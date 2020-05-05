Scottie Pippen was listed in the NBA as one of the most complete players during the Bulls dynasty | Daniel Boczarski / .
The documentary series The Last Dance has become one of the most relevant productions in the world of sport in recent years, in which we have been able to relive Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls dynasty with exclusive material.
One of the discussions that has revived with the documentary is the role of the legend Scottie Pippen, who is considered by many experts as one of the most underrated or underrated players in the history of the league.
But was Pippen really underrated?
The first thing is the value that he had in the defensive aspect, being able to mark and sometimes annul several of the biggest stars in the history of the sport, as happened in the Finals of 1991, instance in which his marking to Magic Johnson was fundamental in obtaining the championship.
Magic Game 1 of the 1991 Finals (defended by MJ):
80.0 FG%
Magic Games 2-5 of the 1991 Finals (defended by Scottie):
39.6 FG%
Here’s a video of Magic and former Bulls players (years after) talking about how smart it was to put Pippen on Magic: https: //t.co/HIyaIVARoH
– George Mikan (@MikanFanClubCEO) April 1, 2020
Having Dennis Rodman at his side may have been a factor in making Pippen somewhat overshadowed in his defensive role, but Rodman is precisely one of the best defenders in history. Scottie, even, shone on many occasions over his partner.
As a forward, Pippen is very much liked by one of the two or three best of all time, which speaks volumes for the Bulls’ success.
“I don’t believe anyone in history could have played the type of defense on me that Scottie Pippen did,” Jackson said. “They don’t win if he doesn’t apply that pressure.”
‘The scariest game we ever faced’: The Bulls talk about their toughest Game 7 https://t.co/fLpArS3DKF
– Jordan Delp (@ JordanDelp21) May 5, 2020
Both Michael Jordan and some of his dynasty companions have made it clear that MJ would not have titles if he had not had the support of Scottie Pippen, and that cannot be taken lightly, even more so with the impact it had. Jordan in the league.
MJ on the importance of Scottie Pippen? pic.twitter.com/L0jVTAP8Dq
– Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 20, 2020
At the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, when the legendary Dream Team was formed, Pippen was selected on this star roster and shone above legends like Magic, Larry Bird, or David Robinson.
Pippen’s legacy as a player is indisputable. He is one of the most decisive forwards of all time, but it is clear that the general perception of fans was affected by the presence of figures like Jordan and Rodman, which has kept him, in the eyes of many, as one of the least valued players in the NBA.