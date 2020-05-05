Scottie Pippen was listed in the NBA as one of the most complete players during the Bulls dynasty | Daniel Boczarski / .

Magic Game 1 of the 1991 Finals (defended by MJ): 80.0 FG% Magic Games 2-5 of the 1991 Finals (defended by Scottie): 39.6 FG% Here's a video of Magic and former Bulls players (years after) talking about how smart it was to put Pippen on Magic:

“I don’t believe anyone in history could have played the type of defense on me that Scottie Pippen did,” Jackson said. “They don’t win if he doesn’t apply that pressure.”

'The scariest game we ever faced': The Bulls talk about their toughest Game 7