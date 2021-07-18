Is Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE the ultimate rival to the iPad Air? 5 reasons why you are interested in this 12-inch tablet | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is one of the new tablets with a 12.4-inch screen that offers good screen quality, S-Pen and good performance.

Samsung announced last June a new tablet model for the general public. Although it is not the cheapest, they fall within its “Fan Edition” range. This is Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, with a 12.4-inch screen and many surprises.

There is no doubt that this new Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a slightly reduced version in features of the high-end Galaxy Tab S7. But even if it has some lower specs, it doesn’t mean it’s worth less.

Right now is one of Samung’s tablets with an excellent value for money And if you are interested in having a good quality tablet, this may be the offer you have been waiting for.

We can finally see this tablet cheaper than its official price. It has taken less than a month to drop in price, so you can take advantage of a new and cheap product.

If you want to know why this is one of the best Android tablets of the moment, keep reading because you may go on vacation with a new high-end tablet and at the best price.

It has finally dropped below € 600 on Amazon

With Snapdragon 750G and a 12.4 “screen, this Samsung tablet stands out for including S-Pen, good performance and a low price for its features.

This tablet has a large 12.4-inch screen and also a Snapdragon 750G processor, that is, a very large screen compatible with S-Pen, Samsung’s digital pen and with a processor capable of moving everything quickly and even turning it into a game console.

In addition to performing well, this tablet has a large 10,090 mAh battery and fast charging.

Samsung put it on sale a month ago for about 650 euros. The base model only costs 590 euros because it has 64 GB of storage, but you can also get this option with 128 GB of storage, expandable and for 673 euros.

One of the best alternatives to iPad Air

Right now in the world of tablets one of the best options you can choose is an iPad Air. Due to their performance and toughness, they are products that are very worthwhile. But for many people its prices or that it is not Android is a nuisance.

That’s why this is Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a good alternative to iPad because it matches many of its functions and has full integration with the Samsung and Google cloud.

Count with one S-Pen digital pen totally free in the box, you will not have to pay extra. Plus the screen is excellent and the performance is perfect for just about any task you can imagine.

It is fully convertible into a laptop

The best thing about Android tablets is that they have keyboard and mouse support for years and in this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is not a difference.

What’s more, Samsung sells a keyboard case to match the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE which essentially transform this tablet into a laptop with the Android applications that you use the most in your studies or at work.

Add a Bluetooth travel mouse and you can be watching series and movies on Netflix or working with your files within minutes.

It is also a tablet to play

With an octa-core processor like the Snapdragon 760G you can be sure that it will work perfectly for all kinds of games. Both Candy Crush and Call of Duty Mobile. It doesn’t matter, because the performance of this processor has been proven to be good in high-performance games.

It also includes 4 GB of RAM in the 64 GB version of storage, going to 6 GB if you choose the 128 GB model.

To this you have to add sound optimized by AKG and compatible with Dolby Atmos.

With WiFi and 5G

The cheapest version of this tablet is an edition with 64 GB of internal storage that you can expand with a microSD card. But all versions of this tablet –there are only two– have 5G integrated.

That’s right, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a tablet from the factory with 5G mobile internet connection so you don’t miss anything even if you don’t have a nearby WiFi network. It is compatible with any national operator. Even if you don’t have 5G, you can always connect to 4G and 3G networks.

You will download all kinds of files faster, but above all it will take less time to play videos from platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and others.

