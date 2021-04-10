Is salmon going extinct in Asturias?

04/09/2021 at 11:56 PM CEST

“Salmon is condemned to disappear in Asturian rivers & rdquor ;. The black omen has been launched by the Coordinadora Ecoloxista d’Asturies, before the beginning, tomorrow, April 11, of the fishing season with the death of this species.

According to conservationists, the Government of the Principality of Asturias «has folded one more year to the fishermen pressures& rdquor ;, which intend to continue catching trout and salmon specimens, “despite the decline suffered by both species, whose populations, after decades of massive exploitation, continue to decline and in danger of disappearance in many basins, such as rivers Esva and the Eo & rdquor ;.

The debate around the future of what is popularly known as ‘king of the river’ It has been on the table in Asturias –and by extension throughout the Cantabrian coast– for several years.

The drastic decrease in catches has generated alarm among environmental groups, who argue that salmon is “in clear danger of extinction & rdquor ;, which should lead administrations to” apply firm precautionary principles in the handling and management of the species & rdquor ;.

According to ecologists, the Ministry of Rural Affairs and Territorial Cohesion of the Principality has renounced this season “to the few limitations which included in its initial proposal for the exercise of fishing in continental waters, which consisted of reducing the number of salmon caught per season from four to three and reducing the number of trout and fish caught per day from six to three & rdquor ;.

These changes, which had been announced within the Council of Aquatic Ecosystems and Fisheries in Continental Waters of Asturias, were not finally reflected in the fishing regulations for this season, published last October in the “Official Gazette of the Principality of Asturias & rdquor; (BOPA).

As an alternative to the extraction and death of specimens from the river, the Coordinadora proposes fishing without death (catch and release) as the only method throughout the season and in all Asturian rivers.

The group also claims “immediately & rdquor; the end of repopulation, considering that “they are not supported by scientific studies & rdquor; and that they represent “an added problem to the biodiversity of rivers, by reducing the genetic variability of the repopulated species, an aspect that has been well contrasted in the scientific literature & rdquor ;.

“We cannot continue to allow politicians to bend to the interests of certain fishermen associations who, believing themselves owners of the resource, see trout and salmon as their exclusive property, remaining anchored in an extractive and predatory idea of ​​fishing already surpassed by events & rdquor ;, underlines the Coordinadora Ecoloxista d’Asturies, which concludes its wake-up call with a phrase: “Rivers are the heritage of the whole of society, not only of fishermen & rdquor ;.

The position of the fishermen

What do the fishermen’s associations say? That they are “The first interested in protecting rivers and salmon & rdquor; and that other species, such as cormorants, are causing many losses in the population of these fish.

Likewise, they affirm that the migratory cycle of salmonids has caused “always & rdquor; years of scarce catches, for example due to spawning, since if it is altered by floods, drafts or excessive predation, it will cause a bad season years later.

But above all, the fishermen highlight the enormous impact of sea fishing on the species, the situation of the schools of fish that serve as food and other “multitude of factors & rdquor; of the “complex world of salmon & rdquor ;.

They admit that the ideal is “natural repopulation & rdquor ;, but add that if it is necessary due to the“ plummeting & rdquor; of fish stocks in recent years, it would be necessary to resort to the “artificial & rdquor; to “offset losses & rdquor ;.

Nor do they agree on the alternative proposed by some entities, consisting of fishing without death, considering that it is “a disguised ban & rdquor ;.

Apparently, salmon has been present in the region for more than 40,000 years, as a result of the glaciations in northern Europe, which forced it to look for the headwaters of the rivers that flowed into the Cantabrian Sea.

Plummet of catches

In Asturias, 85 percent of the salmon that are landed in Spain are caught. Last year, with a limitation of four specimens per fisherman and season, 856 specimens were caught in the Principality, compared to 53 in Navarra and Cantabria and 37 in Galicia. These are the northernmost regions where Atlantic salmon still go to spawn each year.

But those 856 specimens captured in 2020 in Asturias are very far from the all-time highs. In 1969, 6,893 salmon were caught in the Principality. And only in the river Sella 2,041 were caught that year, a figure that was not even the highest in history, since 2,871 specimens had been caught in that same river in 1954. Catches were drastically reduced from the eighties , until reaching a total of 250 captured solomons in 2010. This situation forced the Administration to establish restrictions and quotas, by reserves first and by fisherman later.

The results have not been as expected, as the catches are still low: they were 484 in 2016, the following year 598 were registered and in 2019 823 specimens were caught. Salmon has practically disappeared from the river Esva, it is going through a borderline situation in the Eo, its capture has had to be prohibited since 2010 in the Navia (where 1,169 specimens were caught in one year), and most of the catches are recorded in the Narcea, the Sella and the Cares-Deva.

The decrease in catches in Asturias is usually attributed to different causes; among them, climate change that could be affecting the salmon food chain; the industrialization process that pollutes rivers; industrial salmon fishing on the high seas; the construction of reservoirs & mldr; There is also the belief that the direction of the Gulf Stream has changed, which would explain the low catches of herring, elvers, salmon and other species.

For a few years, most catches have been recorded in the lower areas of rivers. Many of the spawning places at the head of the rivers have disappeared, which is another red flag.

Another association, AEMS Ríos con Vida, demands the immediate stoppage of fish restocking, which in his opinion involves “a waste of public money & rdquor ;. According to this group, the massive repopulation causes great mortality during the liberation and the increase in the number of diseases. Even more: it favors inbreeding and cancels sexual selection and genetic variability.

Likewise, AEMS Ríos con Vida argues that the repopulations are causing the “domestication of salmon & rdquor ;, a fact that would demonstrate the ease with which they are caught today, with hardly any resistance, when years ago a“ wild salmon & rdquor; ; it was a huge effort. Finally, the collective defends fishing without death.

Those who defend this modality emphasize that in the Nordic countries, with abundant salmon, fishing with death is very restricted, while fishing without death generates a lot of money in countries like Scotland. The fishing season without death began in Asturias on March 21 and ends tomorrow, although there will be a second period, the last fortnight of July, in which it can be practiced again in all salmon rivers, except in Eo and the Cares-Deva .

